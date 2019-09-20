No. 3 Georgia faces No. 7 Notre Dame on Saturday at 8 p.m. Here are four numbers to know ahead of the game:
Eight Georgia defenders have recorded at least one sack through the first three games of the 2019 season. After the departure of 2018 breakout pass rusher D’Andre Walker, the Bulldogs are finding more balanced production from the defensive front in 2019. With young talents such as Azeez Ojulari and Nolan Smith already making impressions, Georgia’s defense could expect continued sack output on Saturday and beyond.
Ian Book leads all Power Five quarterbacks with 19.07 yards per completion so far this season. On Saturday, Georgia’s secondary could be up against a Notre Dame play selection that leans heavily on deep passes.
Notre Dame has averaged 313.5 passing yards per game to start the season, which is No. 19 in the country. Due to a lackluster running game, Ian Book and the Fighting Irish will have to look to the passing game to break down the Georgia defense on Saturday.
Notre Dame running backs have gone 1,041 carries since losing a fumble, dating back to Nov. 21, 2015, against Boston College. Despite not losing a fumble in nearly four years, this season could have the least NFL-ready talent in the backfield, especially with starter Jafar Armstrong out for the next few weeks.
