No. 3 Georgia will face Tennessee at 7 p.m. on Saturday night in Neyland Stadium. Here are four numbers to know before the game.
Georgia averages 59.75 penalty yards per game. The Bulldogs struggled to stay in control of penalties to start the year, but a bye week could help with strengthening their discipline. Limiting the penalties on offense and defense will be a key factor for Georgia going forward.
Tennessee has given up 1,359 yards of total offense, which ranks 8th in SEC and 42nd in all of college football. The Volunteers’ pass defense has held its own — allowing 190 passing yards per game — while the rushing defense has given up more yards than the Volunteer offense has rushed for. Georgia’s dominant rushing offense could be in for a productive day on Saturday.
The Georgia defense has given up 57 rushing yards per game through the first six weeks of the college football season. The Bulldogs had a dominant run-stopping performance against Notre Dame, giving up only 46 total rushing yards. Monty Rice has led the inside run-stopping attack with 22 total tackles. Outside runs have been met by strong tacklers like defensive back Mark Webb.
Through the first four games of the season, 21 freshmen have featured in games for Georgia. Comparatively, Tennessee has utilized 17 freshman this season and have two regular starters in the form of defensive back Warren Burrell and linebacker Henry To’o To’o. Lack of experience could be an area to look out for during Saturday’s game.
