Georgia defeated Clemson 10-3 on Saturday in the Duke’s Mayo Class at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Georgia starts its season 1-0 while Clemson is 0-1 on the season. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Sacks by committee
Last season, Georgia averaged 3.20 sacks per game, good enough for 11th in the country. In the season opener against Clemson, the Bulldogs improved on that average with seven sacks. Nakobe Dean led the team with two.
After trailing 7-0 entering the second half, Clemson had its opportunity to level the score on the first drive of the third quarter. Similar to the first half, the Tigers could not move the ball and were forced to punt.
On the first drive of the second half, Dean sacked Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei for a loss of eight yards and forced another Clemson punt. Georgia could not take advantage on the offensive side, but the defense kept Clemson scoreless.
Jalen Carter and Adam Anderson got to Uiagalelei and forced the Tigers out of field goal range the following drive, despite Clemson starting on Georgia’s 33-yard line after JT Daniels threw an interception.
Following that drive, Travon Walker earned his first sack of the season, forcing Clemson to punt on fourth-and-23. In the fourth quarter, Jordan Davis added the seventh sack of the game, and his first of the season.
In the first half, Georgia got to Uiagalelei twice, with Dean and Nolan Smith picking up sacks. With last season’s team-leader in sacks, Azeez Ojulari, leaving the team for the NFL, Anderson is the returning leader in sacks, earning 6.5 sacks in 2020.
Defense closes the game
Clemson had an opportunity to tie the game in the fourth quarter, down 10-3 and the ball in Georgia’s territory. The Tigers were in a fourth-and-5 situation, and they elected to go for the first down to try to tie the game. Just like they had all game, the Bulldogs defense held off Clemson.
Georgia held Clemson scoreless in the first half, the first time the Bulldogs had shut out a team since the 2020 Sugar Bowl when they led Baylor 19-0 at the end of the first half.
Clemson finished last season tied with BYU with 43.5 points per game, good enough for third best in the country and best in the ACC. Against Georgia, Clemson’s only offense came with a 22-yard field goal from B.T. Potter.
Clemson’s offense was led by Uiagalelei who started two games last season in the absence of the Tigers’ former quarterback, Trevor Lawrence. In those two games, Uiagalelei threw for a combined 781 yards and four touchdowns. Against Georgia, he threw for 178 yards and no touchdowns.
Daniels short, but efficient
JT Daniels finished the game throwing 135 yards on 30 attempts with one interception and no touchdowns. While Daniels did not throw the ball long, he stayed consistent with the short passing game.
His 73% completion rate tied his highest completion percentage Daniels has had while at Georgia, with the other coming against Mississippi State when he made 28 completions on 38 attempts. He threw for 401 yards and four touchdowns against Mississippi State.
In the season opener, Daniels’ longest pass was to junior Jaylen Johnson for 21 yards. Daniels averaged 6.1 yards per completion compared to Uiagalelei’s 9.4 yards per completion.
Freshman tight end Brock Bowers led Georgia in receiving yards with 43 yards on six receptions. Following Bowers was Johnson who finished with 21 yards on one reception.