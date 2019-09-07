No. 3 Georgia defeated Murray State 63-17 on Saturday at Sanford Stadium. Here are some observations from the game:
Bulldogs wake up in second quarter
It took awhile for Georgia to get going on Saturday, but a big second quarter essentially cancelled out its lackluster performance in the first quarter. After finishing the first quarter tied at seven with the Murray State Racers, Georgia scored 35 points in the second quarter, the most points in a quarter for the Bulldogs since they scored 42 in the second quarter of Georgia’s 63-16 victory over New Mexico State in 2011.
Brian Herrien, D’Andre Swift, George Pickens and Zamir White scored touchdowns in four consecutive offensive possessions on Saturday. Senior safety J.R. Reed added a defensive touchdown early in the second quarter on a scoop and score. Junior nickel back Mark Webb forced the fumble.
Jake Fromm finished the half and the game 10-for-11 passing, throwing for 166 yards. Redshirt sophomore transfer Stetson Bennett started the second half under center for Georgia, throwing for 124 yards.
In the first quarter, Murray State had 98 passing yards compared to Georgia’s 52 passing yards.
Turnovers make a difference
Reed’s fumble recovery helped jumpstart Georgia’s explosive performance in the second quarter. The Racers capitalized on Eli Wolf’s fumble on Murray State’s 32-yard line in the first quarter. And Murray State’s Nigel Walton scored on an interception from Stetson Bennett’s pass in the third quarter.
All in all, both teams left something to be desired in the turnover department. The turnovers didn’t doom the Bulldogs against the Racers, but they will have to be cleaner on offense when they face Notre Dame on Sept. 21 at Sanford Stadium.
The last time the Bulldogs had a fumble recovery for a touchdown was against Missouri last season when Tyson Campbell went 64 yards for the score.
The Bulldogs forced another turnover in the final minute of the fourth quarter as Latavious Brini intercepted Brendan Bogner to close out the game.
Three who mattered
Zamir White: The “Zeus” chant could only mean one thing: Zamir White had scored his first touchdown in a Georgia uniform. After fighting through two ACL injuries suffered within one calendar year, White’s 6-yard rushing touchdown was a cause for celebration. White finished the game as Georgia’s leading rusher.
Mark Webb: The junior defensive back forced a fumble that resulted in a touchdown and also finished the game with more tackles than any other Georgia defender.
Eli Wolf: After featuring prominently as a blocker in goal-line situations in Week 1 against Vanderbilt, Wolf proved on Saturday he could be a force in the receiving game as well. The transfer from Tennessee finished the game as the Bulldogs’s second leading receiver.
