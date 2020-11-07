JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — No. 5 Georgia fell to No. 8 Florida 44-28 in the third consecutive top 10 matchup between the SEC East rivals. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Mixed offense misused
When Georgia opened the game with its explosive 75-yard dash from Zamir White, it looked like head coach Kirby Smart and offensive coordinator Todd Monken were planning to repeat their strategy from last week — keep it on the ground. For much of the game, they didn’t do that.
White picked up just two more carries in the half, and the play-call split after 30 minutes was 13 passes to 12 rushes. Rather than continue to run to wind the clock and limit Florida’s opportunities, Georgia tried to keep the Gators guessing. For a while, short runs and the occasional burst opened Georgia’s passing game, highlighted by a first quarter touchdown throw from quarterback Stetson Bennett to freshman receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint. But those 32 yards made up 28.6% of the Bulldogs’ total passing yards in the game, and incompletions kept Georgia’s drives short and unproductive.
Georgia went back to its tailbacks in the second half, ultimately rushing for 165 yards total. White finished with seven rushes, a major decline from his 26 attempts against Kentucky, which led to a career-high 126 yards. Fellow running backs James Cook and Kendall Milton made plays here and there, but they weren’t difference-makers.
Bennett’s third bust
Bennett didn’t make it a full four quarters in Jacksonville. He’s been trending downward since Georgia’s defeat in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Oct. 17, and he failed to bounce back today.
His first quarter was strong enough. The junior recorded 50 yards on 60% passing and a touchdown. He was averaging 16.7 yards per completion to keep the Bulldogs’ moving offensively and competitive in the game. By halftime, he’d devolved. Bennett completed one of seven passes in the second quarter for 20 yards. Dropped passes didn’t help, but he couldn’t get anything going. Florida quarterback Kyle Trask’s 474 yards and 4 touchdowns simply added insult to injury.
An interception with more than 10 minutes left in the third quarter was the final straw, and he was pulled in favor of redshirt freshman D’Wan Mathis. With the poor performance, Bennett’s season-long completion percentage fell to 56%, and he’s now thrown eight touchdowns and six interceptions this season.
Opportunities were there
Georgia had plenty of chances to make plays today. The Bulldogs had the ball eight times in the first half, equal to their total number of drives against the Wildcats last week. Five ended in punts. Meanwhile, the Gators scored on seven of their nine first half drives.
But that lopsided trend didn’t continue. Drives for both teams grew longer, the result of an increased rushing focus across the board, and the Gators were less explosive. Florida punted or turned the ball over on two-thirds of its final possessions and only recorded two field goals in the second half.
Yet despite the pressure of a 17 and then a 20-point deficit in the third frame, Georgia scored just once in the final 30 minutes. All told, Florida had 15 drives to Georgia’s 14, but the Gators dominated the time of possession with a more than 15-minute advantage in the game.
