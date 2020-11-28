COLUMBIA, S.C. — No. 9 Georgia defeated South Carolina 45-16 at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Wreaking defensive havoc
South Carolina was able to put up 10 points and 156 yards in the first half, but its second-half totals were stifled. The Gamecocks were held to 19 total yards in the third quarter (minus-23 on the ground off a myriad of negative-yardage plays) and 98 yards in the fourth.
Of its three third quarter drives, South Carolina’s first two finished in negative yards. Its first drive took three plays to lose 12 yards, and its second went six plays for minus-1 yard.
Even when the Gamecocks began to move down the field in the third quarter, its eight-play, 32-yard drive ended in a big interception from Tyson Campbell — the first in his career. Campbell returned the interception for 40 yards and set the Bulldogs up for a quick touchdown to open the fourth quarter at 45-10.
South Carolina had better luck in the fourth quarter, with its 98 yards and a touchdown counting for 6 points, as kicker Parker White missed the extra point attempt, bringing the score to its final 45-16.
Safety Lewis Cine was all over the field in Columbia, leading the team with 12 tackles. Freshman Jalen Carter performed well in defensive lineman Jordan Davis’ place, recording three total tackles (two solo) and a quarterback hit. Davis dressed out and warmed up but did not play against South Carolina.
Georgia defenders came down with a season-high 10 tackles for loss and four sacks, good for second-best of the season. Jermaine Johnson, Adam Anderson, Azeez Ojulari and Columbia-native Channing Tindall each brought South Carolina quarterback Luke Doty down for one sack each.
Comparing offenses
Georgia’s offense was able to put up 471 yards against South Carolina, along with a season-high 332 rushing yards. Comparatively, the Gamecocks were held to 273 yards total (83 on the ground, 190 in the air).
Bulldogs quarterback JT Daniels went 10 of 16 for 139 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, but he didn’t need to do much, given that Georgia was rushing so well.
The Bulldogs had a healthy mixture of players produce on the ground. James Cook went 104 yards in six attempts, averaging 17.3 yards per carry and two touchdowns, while Zamir White followed behind with 84 yards on 13 attempts (6.5 yards per carry) and two touchdowns. Kenny McIntosh followed with 79 yards on nine carries, and freshman Daijun Edwards was able to earn 77 yards on 14 rushes.
South Carolina’s quarterback finished going 18 for 22 for 190 yards, a touchdown and an interception, while Kevin Harris, the Gamecocks’ leading rusher, went 53 yards on 17 attempts (3.1 yards per carry) and a touchdown.
The moment it ended
Georgia pieced together one of its most cohesive performances across defense, special teams and offense to kick off the second half — and it pretty much put the game out of South Carolina’s reach.
The Gamecocks started off the third quarter on offense, and the Bulldogs weren’t having any of it. South Carolina running back Kevin Harris wasn’t able to get anywhere and lost a yard on his first rushing attempt of the second half. Doty then lost 7 yards and fumbled the ball before recovering it at the Gamecocks’ own 17. The subsequent third-and-18 play ended with a Johnson-on-Doty sack, bringing the Gamecocks back 4 more yards and forcing a punt.
South Carolina punter Kai Kroeger put together a solid 52-yard punt, but Kearis Jackson returned it right back to them, bringing it back 52 yards to set Georgia’s offense up at South Carolina’s 13-yard line.
From there, the Bulldogs continued its pounding rush game on three consecutive runs (Kenny McIntosh, White, White), to put the score at 35-10 and seemingly out of the Gamecocks’ reach.
The atmosphere changed by the end of halftime, too. When the third quarter began, a large portion of the student section in Columbia, South Carolina, had left. Williams-Brice Stadium was able to get quite loud in the first half despite its crowd of 16,444 due to social distancing, but once the second half commenced, noise was drastically reduced.