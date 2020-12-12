No. 9 Georgia defeated No. 25 Missouri 49-14 at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
JT Daniels passes his test
Georgia quarterback JT Daniels has provided the spark that the Bulldog offense has longed for all season. Daniels has shown flashes of greatness in his first three starts, but a true test came today with his first start against a team with a winning record.
Pressure got to Daniels in the first half and he sacked twice and hit once. The redshirt sophomore has been sacked six times in under six quarters of play. Daniels overthrew quite a few passes and missed some targets while not pulling the trigger fast enough in the pocket.
He experienced some shaky moments at the start but wasn’t close to throwing an interception. When given time in the pocket, Daniels found his groove and furthered notions that his role under center will be key for an explosive Georgia offense.
Daniels allowed Georgia to take off and finished 16-27 for 299 yards and three touchdowns.
Third down conversions
Georgia’s offense proved extremely efficient on third down against Missouri. In the third quarter, JT Daniels’ completed his sixth touchdown pass on third down.
One connection between Daniels and George Pickens was for a 31-yard touchdown on a 5-play, 75-yard drive. Shortly after, Zamir White bursted through on third and short and zoomed untouched into the end zone for a 43-yard touchdown.
Georgia’s dominating lead can be attributed to its third down success. Georgia converted 8 of 12 on third down plays. Georgia was 2-4 on third and long and 3-3 on third and short.
Turning a corner in the third quarter
Georgia allowed Missouri to find its step late in the first half before going ahead by seven with 37 seconds left before halftime. The glimpse of hope for the Tigers was brief, however. Missouri has scored 91 points in its last two games combined. The Bulldogs held the Tigers to 14 on Saturday.
The Bulldogs emerged into the second half with a new energy, and surged to a dominant finish for Georgia.
During the third quarter, Georgia’s went on four-straight touchdown drives. All four drives were 70-plus yards and the Bulldogs used a balanced offense to find their way into the end zone. Georgia accumulated 284 of its 615 total yards on offense in the third quarter.