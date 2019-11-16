AUBURN, Ala. — No. 4 Georgia defeated Auburn 21-14 on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Bulldogs hang on
Georgia went up 21-0 with 0:13 to go in the third quarter. Then, Auburn responded with two touchdown drives. One was a methodical 12 play, 75-yard march down the field that took 5:09 off the clock, and the other was an up-tempo offensive explosion that took just over a minute to make it to the end zone.
The Tigers began to drive down the field once again midway through the fourth quarter, making it 38 yards in 10 plays. Auburn’s Harold Joiner missed a pass from Bo Nix on fourth-and-2, giving Georgia the ball back on its own 34-yard line with less than three minutes to go in the game.
Auburn got the ball back one last time with 1:59 to go. Travon Walker sacked Bo Nix for a loss of five yards to the Auburn 21-yard line, and the Bulldogs ran out the clock for the rest of the game.
14 unanswered points — and the end of the rushing touchdown streak
Georgia’s defense kept Auburn outside of the red zone for the entirety of the first half. Auburn didn’t go past the Georgia 20-yard line until the fourth quarter with less than 13 minutes remaining. Then, the Tigers scored two touchdowns, and the Bulldogs were unable to answer.
Auburn drove all the way down to first and goal on the Georgia 3-yard line after Eric Stokes was called for pass interference following an incomplete pass on fourth-and-5. Auburn scored its first touchdown on that drive.
Later, Georgia’s defense gave up its first rushing touchdown of the season. After 39 quarters and nearly 10 games, Auburn’s Bo Nix was able to sneak into the end zone on a 2-yard rush to put the Tigers within a touchdown of Georgia in the fourth quarter.
Auburn went with an up-tempo offensive attack in the fourth quarter, and it worked. The Tigers made it to the end zone after a five play, 57-yard possession that took only 1:08 off the clock. Two back-to-back Nix completions to Seth Williams for 24 yards and 14 yards, respectively, got the Tigers to the red zone before scoring three plays later.
Georgia’s first half dominance
Georgia was the only team to make it to the red zone in the first half, and that didn’t come until the Bulldogs’ last drive with less than one minute to go in the second quarter. Georgia’s first touchdown was scored on a 51-yard pass from Jake Fromm to Dominick Blaylock in the first quarter.
D’Andre Swift broke free for a 26-yard rush that set Georgia up on Auburn’s 14-yard line. Fromm then completed a 5-yard pass to Brian Herrien for a touchdown, putting the Bulldogs up 14-0 at the half.
Long third quarter drive
Georgia pieced together a 12 play, 88-yard drive for the second half of the third quarter that shaved over six minutes off the clock and ended with a touchdown. Nine of the 12 plays called were rushing plays, and runs accounted for 70 of the 88 yards.
Herrien’s 15-yard rush was Georgia’s longest play of the drive, and a 15-yard horse collar penalty by Auburn defensive end Marlon Davidson moved the Bulldogs to the Auburn 45-yard line. Herrien limped off the field after the play but returned to the game.
Tight end Eli Wolf found the end zone on a 5-yard reception from Fromm, putting the Bulldogs up 21-0 with seconds left in the third quarter.
