ATLANTA — No. 4 Georgia football defeated Georgia Tech 52-7 at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday in the last regular season game of the 2019 season. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
D’Andre Swift leaves game with injury
The Bulldogs were expected to win Saturday’s matchup with the Yellow Jackets. ESPN gave Georgia Tech a 2.1% chance to win.
So the biggest takeaway isn’t the lopsided score — it might be D’Andre Swift’s injury. The junior running back was taken out of the game with an left shoulder contusion. He didn’t return.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said after the game that he is confident Swift can play in the 2019 SEC Championship Game.
Tempers flare
Curiously, George Pickens didn’t start the game. He didn’t finish it either.
The freshman receiver from Hoover started playing on the first possession of the second half after failing to get in during the first half. He stopped playing in the third quarter when he was ejected after a skirmish with Georgia Tech defensive back Tre Swilling. Pickens threw two punches in response to Swilling pushing his helmet. There were other minor scuffles on Saturday that resulted in nothing more than a referee intervention.
Pickens had one 41-yard touchdown catch during his brief time on the field. He leads the Bulldogs with six touchdown catches this season.
Pickens will miss the first half of the SEC championship game, according to NCAA rules.
Mixing things up
Before the Bulldogs’ third drive of the game, Jamaree Salyer and Cade Mays replaced left guard Solomon Kindley and right guard Ben Cleveland, respectively.
Georgia’s offense promptly opened up. Before the switch, Georgia had four total yards of offense. In the two possessions after? 141 total yards. The Bulldogs continued to rotate their offensive linemen throughout Saturday’s game.
Once Georgia sufficiently beefed up its lead in the second half, it rotated some backups in at other positions. Stetson Bennett replaced Jake Fromm before the third quarter ended. Bennett finished with 27 passing yards and Fromm had 254 passing yards.
Other players who made unusually substantial contributions included senior tight end Charlie Woerner and senior receiver Tyler Simmons. Woerner caught his first touchdown pass of the season and Simmons finished with 74 all-purpose yards and one touchdown catch.
Blaylock’s up-and-down day
Dominick Blaylock’s muffed punt was bookended by some more impressive plays. In the first quarter, the freshman receiver had a 29-yard punt return. After fumbling the ball away in the second quarter, he had a 20-yard catch, a 32-yard punt return and a 9-yard touchdown catch.
