JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — No. 8 Georgia defeated Florida 24-17 at TIAA Bank Field. Here are some observations from the Red & Black:
Offense shows new life
Georgia rejuvenated its offense in the off week. While the Bulldogs looked anemic in their previous two performances, averaging 4.9 yards per play in a loss to South Carolina and only 3.5 in a win against Kentucky, they averaged 5.9 yards per play against Florida.
Jake Fromm was 20-for-30 for 279 yards and two touchdowns and found eight different receivers. Georgia found more success through the air than on the ground, with 279 of its 398 total yards accumulated off passing plays.
The offense was especially efficient on third down, converting 12 of its 18 attempts. Georgia also won time of possession, 35:48 to 24:12.
Lawrence Cager — Uncaged
Lawrence Cager is back.
Georgia missed the graduate transfer from Miami while he was sidelined with a shoulder injury. Cager left the South Carolina game and didn’t play against Kentucky, but he came back against Florida with a vengeance.
Fromm’s favorite target led all Georgia pass catchers in receptions and yards by a long shot, coming down with the ball seven times for 132 yards in a career-high performance. Cager’s 52-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter was critical to Georgia’s victory.
Cager was also instrumental in Georgia’s ability to convert on third down, as three of his seven receptions came on third down.
Bulldogs get it done against Gator offense
Though the Gators saw two late-game offensive rallies, the Bulldogs were able to keep the Gators to 17 points and only 278 total yards.
Georgia’s front seven shut down Florida’s ground game, which was held to 21 total rushing yards, including sacks. Running back Lamical Perine was held to 31 yards on seven carries.
The Bulldogs got to Florida quarterback Kyle Trask two times for a loss of 29 yards and held Florida to 2-for-9 on third down.
