No. 3 Georgia defeated Tennessee 43-14 at Neyland Stadium. Here are some observations from the Red & Black:
Fromm's near perfect start
Unlike its scoreless first quarter last time out against Notre Dame, the Georgia offense was firing on all cylinders from the get go in Neyland Stadium. After forcing a punt from the Volunteers on the opening drive of the game, the Bulldogs marched 84 yards on 12 plays and finished the drive off with a 1-yard touchdown run from D’Andre Swift.
Georgia had great success throwing the ball early on. Jake Fromm had plenty of time in the pocket and completed his first seven passes, eclipsing 100 yards passing before the end of the first quarter. Fromm’s first incompletion came from a dropped pass by Tyler Simmons.
Fromm kept it up after the hot start and finished with 288 yards on 24-29 passing and two touchdowns. As great as his performance was, he owes his lineman some his grandmother’s signature fruit cookies. The Georgia offensive line didn’t allow a single sack, and Fromm consistently had several seconds to work with before the pocket collapsed. He wasn’t hurried a single time by the Tennessee defense either.
Vols' veteran duo causing problems
Georgia fans are all too familiar with Tennessee wideout Jauan Jennings after his game-winning touchdown in Athens in 2016. This time he and fellow senior Marquez Callaway were back to haunt the Bulldogs. The duo was dominant in the first half, as the two combined for 186 yards and two touchdowns on eight catches.
They were by far the favorite targets for freshman quarterback Brian Maurer in his first start. In the first half, 80% of Maurer’s completions were to either Jennings or Callaway. He found the latter of the two on a 73-yard catch and run for the Volunteer’s first points.
Tennessee continued to throw the ball at a high clip trailing in the second half, and Jennings and Callaway didn’t slow down either. Jennings finished with 114 yards on seven catches and a touchdown, and Callaway totaled three catches for 105 yards and a touchdown.
Other notable performers
Junior guard Justin Shaffer did an excellent job at guard filling in for Solomon Kindley. He and the Georgia offensive line paved the way for 238 total rushing yards and protected Fromm very effectively. The Tennessee defense never hit Fromm, and it seemed like he had all day to throw whenever he dropped back.
Swift had an enormous share of the carries for the Bulldogs and he did as much as he could with them. The junior from Philadelphia carried the ball 17 times, six more times than anyone else in the backfield. But Swift wasn’t just bearing the load in the running game, he also finished as the team’s leading receiver. He tallied 72 yards on four catches.
Leading the way on defense for the Bulldogs was Richard LeCounte. "Rat Trap," as head coach Kirby Smart is prone to calling him, had a solid game despite his secondary leaking 273 yards to the Tennessee receivers. LeCounte was the team-high tackler, finishing with five on the night. He also snagged an interception in the third quarter, his first of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.