No. 6 Georgia blanked Missouri 27-0 on Saturday at Sanford Stadium. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Blankenship bails out offense
Georgia found the end zone on its first drive of the game. It took the Bulldogs until the fourth quarter to find it again.
On an accolade-filled week, placekicker Rodrigo Blankenship made up for the offense’s inability to close. He went 4-for-5 on field goals and made all three of his attempts in the first half. His first was a 25-yard chip shot, but Blankenship showed off his range by converting from 48 and 47 yards later in the half.
Blankenship missed early in the second half, but nailed his fourth field goal of the night, this time from 29 yards, with 6:56 left in the third quarter.
Defensive dominance – again
Georgia’s defense continued to impress. The Bulldogs notched their third shutout of the season and have not allowed a point inside Sanford Stadium since Oct. 12.
Missouri had 99 total yards in the first half and the Tigers finished with just 10 yards of offense in the third quarter. Redshirt sophomore Taylor Powell started at quarterback for Missouri in place of injured Kelly Bryant. Powell struggled and finished 10-for-22 for 84 yards. Georgia held Missouri to 4-for-14 converting on third down.
Georgia had two sacks and created its biggest havoc play with 7:58 left in the first half. Powell slung a pass over the middle of the field and Richard LeCounte made an acrobatic interception, his second of the season. LeCounte returned the interception 71 yards which led to a Bulldog field goal.
Late in the fourth quarter, the unit put up a goal-line stand and kept the shutout in tact. Georgia remains the only team in the FBS to not have allowed a rushing touchdown.
Injuries galore
The injury bug plagued Georgia on Saturday.
The Bulldogs lost key pieces in Trey Hill, Lawrence Cager, Cade Mays and Isaiah Wilson. Hill went down with a left ankle injury in the first quarter and did not return. Cager hauled in a 30-yard reception with 25 seconds left in the first quarter but was shaken up on the play.
The graduate transfer injured his shoulder and did not return to action. Cager missed time earlier in the season with shoulder and rib injuries and is Georgia’s leading receiver.
Mays replaced Hill at center in the first quarter and went down late in the third quarter. The injury forced Georgia to use its third-string center, Jamaree Salyer. Wilson was hurt with 11:55 remaining in the game, but walked off the field under his own power and later returned to action.
