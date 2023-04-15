On Saturday, April 15, at Georgia’s annual G-Day game, several position groups were featured over the course of the game. With Georgia playing itself, plenty of players were showcased — including many along the offensive line.
Last season, Georgia’s offensive line was a key part of its second national championship run. The group was the runner-up for the Joe Moore Award, the award for the best offensive line in college football. Georgia’s returning four players that played significant time, three of them starters.
The Red team showcased several of those starters. The interior three, center Sedrick Van Pran and guards Xavier Truss and Tate Ratledge all started at the respective spots they played last season. Tackle Amarius Mims, who made a few starts at the end of last season, started at right tackle.
“Mims is a great tackle, always has been since he came in here,” edge rusher Chazz Chambliss said.
At left tackle, there’s a little more competition. Austin Blaske and Earnest Greene III each took reps at that position, trading places over the course of the game, with Greene getting a lot of snaps. While no clear name has emerged, the two have caught the attention of their teammates.
“Obviously, they’re both really good players,” quarterback Carson Beck said. “Blaske, he can play center, tackle. Earnest at tackle. They both do certain things really well. Obviously, I don’t really know much about the offensive line, so I can’t really tell you who does this better, who does this better. They’re really good people, really good guys.”
Head coach Kirby Smart’s comments on the two were positive, if only short and sweet.
“Both those guys are good football players, excited,” Smart said.
On the other team, several of the younger players got an opportunity to get some playing time in front of the Bulldogs’ fans.
Players like Aliou Bah, Micah Morris, Griffin Scroogs, Jeff Wilson and even freshman Monroe Freeling all made appearances on the Black team’s offensive line. With a group that may have some players entering their final season as Bulldogs, the younger talent will be key to keep an eye on.
Amidst all of the shifts and movement on the offensive line, there are plenty of shifts under center. Georgia is looking for its next starting quarterback after the departure of last year’s starter Stetson Bennett to the NFL.
While both Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff took snaps behind the Red team’s offensive line, Beck took the most, playing the entire first half. As Beck and the other quarterbacks look to develop and grow the offensive line will be key.
“It’s always said, you go with the front seven,” Beck said. “If you win the line of scrimmage, you’re probably going to win the game and that’s what we’re built on; physicality. Being able to run the ball and then play fake and throw it over their heads, you know. Offensive line is a huge part and ours has always done a good job, especially now.
However, even among great players and elite talent across the offensive line, none might be more crucial to this upcoming season than Van Pran. Electing to come back instead of entering the draft, Van Pran is a key anchor of that group and has been a key piece for the development and maturation of Georgia’s new quarterbacks.
“He’s obviously a great leader and he has been ever since he started,” Beck said. “He’s put me in situations where I have to show my leadership. Like, he didn’t tell me he was going to make me talk to the thing or something or whatever, just little situations like that. But seeing his leadership and the way that he leads helps me kind of open up my shell a little bit and accept that role.
For now, the offensive line and the Bulldogs will rest after their spring season comes to a close. Unlike previous years, facing ranked Clemson and Oregon, the Bulldogs play Tennessee-Martin on opening day. However, neither the offensive line, the Bulldogs or Smart plan to use that as an excuse to start slow.