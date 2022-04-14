Ahead of the 2022 G-Day game, here are some players to watch who could break out for Georgia this season.
Arik Gilbert
Redshirt sophomore Arik Gilbert has immense potential for the upcoming season. The former five-star recruit was ranked as the top tight end in the 2020 class and top-ten overall, according to 247Sports. Gilbert spent his freshman season at LSU and transferred to Georgia for his sophomore year. He sat out of the 2021 season for personal reasons, but now he’s back practicing with the team.
Georgia’s offense uses a wide variety of running backs and tight ends, with several players receiving playing time. While SEC Freshman of the Year Brock Bowers will lead the way in the Bulldogs’ tight end room, Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken will create enormous matchup advantages with Gilbert and Bowers in multiple tight end sets.
Dominick Blaylock
Junior wide receiver Dominick Blaylock will likely see significantly more involvement in the Bulldogs’ offense this year. Blaylock tore his ACL in the 2019 SEC Championship game against LSU and again during practice in 2020. He dealt with a grueling hamstring injury and sickness last year, which held him out for most of the season.
The Georgia native was a top-ten wide receiver in the 2019 class along with former Bulldog George Pickens, according to 247 Sports. As a freshman, Blaylock displayed his after-the-catch ability. He averaged over 17 yards per reception and scored five touchdowns in his rookie season. He has also spent time as a punt returner and on kickoff coverage.
Jamon Dumas-Johnson
It’s unclear what role sophomore linebacker Jamon “Pop” Dumas-Johnson will take on for the 2022 season, but he’s shown he has the skill to play in multiple areas. Last year, he recorded multiple sacks as a stand-up linebacker on the line of scrimmage as well as a pick-six against UAB as a middle linebacker.
His versatility will be a key piece in helping rebuild Georgia’s national championship defense. The Bulldogs are taking a hard hit at linebacker by losing Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker and Channing Tindall, but Dumas-Johnson has a big opportunity to become a leader for their front seven.
Tykee Smith
Junior defensive back Tykee Smith brings another level of physicality to the Bulldogs’ secondary. The hard-hitter spent his first two seasons at West Virginia, where he was awarded Freshman All-America honors and named a second-team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America. He transferred to Georgia prior to the 2021 season, but surgery for a broken foot and an ACL injury later in the year kept him from playing last season.
During his time with West Virginia, Smith was the leader of a dominant secondary. He mainly lined up in the box or as a slot corner for the Mountaineers. In his sophomore season, he ranked fourth on the team in total tackles
and tied for first in interceptions, despite not starting in all 10 games.
Kamari Lassiter
Kelee Ringo will almost certainly be one of the starting cornerbacks heading into 2022, but with Derion Kendrick’s departure to the NFL, who will start across from him remains a question mark.
One intriguing possibility is sophomore Kamari Lassiter, who played in all 15 games of the 2021 season as a reserve defensive back and on special teams.
Lassiter has an opportunity to assert himself as a top candidate for the starting job in the G-Day game, and a strong performance on Saturday would go a long way to impress the coaching staff.