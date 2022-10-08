No. 2 Georgia defeated Auburn 42-10 on Saturday. The Bulldogs improved to 6-0 on the season, while the Tigers fell to 3-3. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Bennett bounces back from bad start
Stetson Bennett had his worst half of the season in the first half, and early in the second half it looked like those struggles would continue.
On his first drop-back of the third quarter, Bennett was sacked and fumbled. The Tigers recovered, setting up the Auburn offense deep in Georgia territory.
Bennett finally got going on the Bulldogs’ next possession, completing five of six pass attempts for 64 yards as Georgia went 81 yards in 11 plays. Daijun Edwards capped the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run, extending the Bulldog lead to 21-3.
On the first play of the fourth quarter, Bennett took a quarterback draw straight up the middle for a 64-yard touchdown run, a career long and Georgia’s second longest rush of the season.
Georgia’s next possession was another strong one. The Bulldogs went 63 yards in six plays, and Edwards scored on a 7-yard run to finish the drive off. Freshman Branson Robinson scored a 9-yard touchdown on the next drive, Georgia’s sixth of the game.
Georgia scored touchdowns on four of its six second half possessions with Bennett in the game, turning the game into a blowout even after a subpar start.
Defense holds strong
The Bulldog defense picked up the slack for the offense early in the game, shutting out Auburn until the third quarter.
After Bennett’s third quarter fumble, the unit held Auburn to a three-and-out and a field goal in the red zone, a big win for the defense given the circumstances.
Georgia was relentless pressuring quarterback Robbie Ashford all game. Once again, the defense didn’t post a sack, but the pressure had a clear impact on Ashford. He had to throw the ball away numerous times and likely would’ve been sacked a lot if not for his mobility.
The Bulldogs’ interior line was particularly impactful. Defensive lineman Warren Brinson standing out as a disruptive force, finding his way into the backfield consistently..
Auburn’s longest play of the game came on a 62-yard catch-and-run touchdown for running back Jarquez Hunter. Georgia’s defense missed multiple tackles on the play.
Still, Georgia’s defense looked much better than it had in the last two games, mostly shutting the Tigers down.
Edwards, Robinson shine
Edwards had one of the best performances of his career on Saturday, carrying 12 times for 83 yards and three touchdowns.
A 28-yard run in the first half showed off Edwards’ physicality, as he drove his legs fighting for extra yardage.
Edwards has carved out a real role for himself in a crowded backfield, and Georgia now has three running backs consistently in the rotation.
Robinson has also shown to be a capable option. He also had his best game of the season, rushing 12 times for 98 yards and a touchdown. As a team, Georgia rushed for 292 yards, averaging 7.5 yards per attempt.