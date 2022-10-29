Georgia football defeated Florida 42-20 on Saturday. The Bulldogs improved to 8-0 and the Gators fell to 4-4. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Turnovers and a coverage bust let Florida back in
Florida opened the second half firing on all cylinders, posting 17 unanswered points coming out of the break to cut Georgia’s 28-3 lead to 28-20.
The Gators scored 10 of those points off two Bulldog turnovers, a lost fumble by running back Kenny McIntosh and an interception thrown by Stetson Bennett to Florida defensive back Amari Burney.
Anthony Richardson also found wide receiver Xzavier Henderson wide open down the right sideline on what looked to be a major coverage bust, resulting in a 78-yard touchdown. Richardson was able to pass with more success in the second half as Georgia struggled in coverage at times.
Georgia’s defense stabilized from that point on, holding Florida to zero points in the fourth quarter.
Georgia offense responds, eventually
The Georgia offense bounced back after the back-to-back turnovers with a six play, 78-yard touchdown drive to stop the bleeding.
Running back Daijun Edwards had a 20-yard rush and a 22-yard touchdown run to finish off the drive, putting the Bulldogs back in control at 35-20.
The Bulldogs put the game back out of reach early in the fourth quarter with an 8 play, 51-yard touchdown possession.
The key play on the drive was a fourth-and-7. Stetson Bennett got the defense to jump offside, and lofted a back shoulder throw down the right sideline to tight end Brock Bowers. Bowers made an excellent adjustment to haul in a 29-yard catch.
Kenny McIntosh found the end zone on a 4-yard touchdown plunge that made the game 42-20.
Georgia rushed for 239 yards in the ground game, including 90 yards for McIntosh and 106 for Edwards.
Bowers’ brilliance
Bowers’ performance against the Gators once again showed why he’s the most dangerous weapon in Georgia’s arsenal.
Bowers caught five passes for 154 yards, including a 73-yard touchdown off a deflection in the first half.
The aforementioned 29-yard catch was a sign of trust in the sophomore tight end, who is unquestionably Georgia’s go-to receiver.