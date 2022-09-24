The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Kent State Golden Flashes 39-22 in their second home game of the season. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Off day for the defense
After averaging just 3.3 points per game and 10 points overall in three games coming into the contest, Georgia's defense allowed Kent State to score 23 points in Saturday’s matchup.
In the first quarter, the Golden Flashes caused the Bulldogs' first turnover of the season, and they later recovered the ball twice more from them.
On the upside, Jamon Dumas-Johnson had two sacks in the first half and led the team with six tackles, including one on Kent State's opening play that cost them six yards. Georgia's defense has only managed one sack in their first three games coming into the matchup.
On Kent State’s first possession in the second half, the Golden Flashes quickly progressed down the field, something that you don’t normally see against the Bulldog defense.
The defense did better in the second half as DB Christopher Smith gave the Bulldogs their first turnover of the game for a return of seven yards.
Bowers’ big day
QB Stetson Bennett threw his first interception of the year in the first quarter, though he finished with 272 yards through the air.
Bennett played in his first fourth quarter game of this season against the Golden Flashes and scored a rushing touchdown during the game.
Sophomore TE Brock Bowers, who consistently steals the show, led the offense with 77 yards on just two carries for three scores. Since 2020, when Zamir White ran 75 yards against Florida on the first play of the game, his 75-yard touchdown run on the game's second play was the longest running score by a Bulldog.
The offense was without WR AD Mitchell again this week, but continues to utilize its other weapons as nine different Bulldogs touched the ball.
Bowers was his usual self while the rest of the passing offense worked through struggles, and continues to assert himself as the team’s best offensive weapon.
McConkey's comeback
WR Ladd McConkey made many costly mistakes in the first half, being responsible for two of Georgia’s turnovers–one on a muffed punt in the first quarter and the other on a fumbled reception that led to a Kent State touchdown.
However, in the second half he seemed to make up for his miscues ending with six carries for 65 yards.
McConkey, like the Bulldogs, will look to turn his performance around and play a complete game next week against Missouri.