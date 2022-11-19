No. 1 Georgia defeated Kentucky 16-6 on Saturday. The Bulldogs improved to 11-0 on the season, while the Wildcats dropped to 6-5. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Inconsistent offense for the Bulldogs
After not converting any of their three first half red zone possessions into touchdowns, senior running back Kenny McIntosh rushed for a nine-yard score, which was the game's first touchdown.
On the Bulldogs’ first drive of the second half, they dominated Kentucky on the ground, with seven of their eight plays being rush attempts. Each of Georgia’s backs, Kendall Milton, Daijun Edwards and Kenny McIntosh, all had a carry for eight yards or more.
After having success on the ground for the majority of the game, the Bulldogs really struggled to get anything going on two of their last three drives. It was especially difficult for Georgia to move the ball in short-yardage scenarios, as they were stuffed from the 2-yard line on fourth and goal and stopped on third and two, forcing a punt.
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett had an underwhelming day, only throwing for 116 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. While his numbers didn’t look great, he only had 19 pass attempts on the day, his lowest mark of the season. The Bulldogs’ leading receiver was junior wide receiver Dominick Blaylock who had two receptions for 38 yards.
Georgia went scoreless after their touchdown to open the second half.
Kentucky stifled in the second half
The Bulldogs’ defense continued their dominant performance throughout the majority of the second half, but the Wildcats answered with a score of their own midway through the fourth quarter. Kentucky quarterback Will Levis capped off a 99-yard drive with an eight-yard passing touchdown to freshman wide receiver Barion Brown to give them their first points of the game.
Later in the fourth quarter, Kentucky drove deep into Georgia territory, but were held scoreless on the drive. Javon Bullard and Robert Beal dropped Levis for Georgia’s only sack of the day.
Georgia’s linebackers were especially productive against Kentucky; Smael Mondon Jr led the Bulldogs with 11 tackles, and Jamon Dumas-Johnson was close behind with eight tackles of his own.
Georgia’s performance within 20 yards of the end zone was key to the win, holding Kentucky to just six points over the course of three trips to the red zone. The Bulldogs countered that by scoring on four of their five attempts, scoring the ball much more efficiently than their opponent.
Georgia defense struggles to defend Kentucky’s deep passing attacks
Levis and Brown had a strong connection today, as the two connected for multiple deep shots down the field. Brown had three receptions for 30 yards or more with two going over 40. He finished the game with 10 receptions for 145 yards.