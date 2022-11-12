The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs 45-19 on Saturday, Nov. 12. Georgia improved to 10-0 this season, while Mississippi State fell to 6-4. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Offense uneven in spite of scoring barrage
Ladd McConkey took an end-around 70 yards for a touchdown on the second play from scrimmage in the third quarter. That was a huge play for momentum, as Mississippi State went into the half riding high off a 65-yard punt return touchdown.
McConkey scored once again later in the third quarter, capping off a seven play, 67-yard drive with a 17-yard touchdown catch. Georgia was aided on the drive by a pass interference call drawn by Ladd McConkey on a third down.
Stetson Bennett threw two interceptions in the game, the second coming in the third quarter. Bennett’s performance was up-and-down throughout the contest, completing 25 of 37 pass attempts for 289 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions and a rushing touchdown.
Another penalty helped Georgia on its third touchdown drive of the second half, as Emmanuel Forbes roughed Jack Podlesny on a field goal attempt, giving Georgia a first down. Tight end Darnell Washington caught a 2-yard touchdown two plays later to extend Georgia’s lead to 38-19.
Running back Kendall Milton finished off the scoring for Georgia with a 34-yard touchdown run to make the score 45-19.
The turnovers remain a concern for Georgia, but the offense was able to overcome them against Mississippi State.
Defense excels in key moments
Much like the offense, Georgia’s defense came out of halftime hot, seizing momentum back from Mississippi State. The unit forced a three-and-out on Mississippi State’s first drive of the third quarter.
Mississippi State capitalized on Bennett’s third quarter interception with a touchdown, as quarterback Will Rogers completed a 6-yard pass to wide receiver Rufus Harvey. Harvey beat nickel corner Javon Bullard on a corner route on the play.
Defensive lineman Jalen Carter has been excellent since returning from an injury against Florida, and had another standout performance against Mississippi State. Carter had six tackles including 1.5 for loss and a sack on the night.
Overall, the defense played a strong game. One of Mississippi State’s touchdowns came off a punt return, meaning Georgia’s defense allowed 12 points.
Mississippi State converted only 3 of its 14 third down opportunities and went 0 for 3 on fourth down conversion attempts. The defense held strong for the most part in key situations against a good offense.
Officials have questionable outing
The officiating was the subject of scrutiny throughout Saturday night’s games, with dubious calls going against both teams.
Georgia escaped a roughing the passer call on Robert Beal because the officials deemed he had been blocked into Will Rogers. Daijun Edwards was given a reprieve on a fumble as it was ruled his forward progress was stopped.
The pass interference drawn by McConkey did appear to be a penalty on replay, but the official took a beat after the play before throwing the flag, drawing the ire of the home crowd.
Mississippi State got a roughing the kicker call on light contact from wide receiver Jackson Meeks on George Georgopoulos’ leg, keeping a drive alive.