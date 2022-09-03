Georgia defeated Oregon 49-3 on Saturday in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Georgia starts its season 1-0 while Oregon is 0-1 on the season. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Offense dominates
Georgia, while known as a defensive juggernaut last season, came out with a force against Oregon. The Bulldogs scored on each possession, heading into the fourth quarter. Only after the starters rested were the Ducks able to make a stop.
The passing game was the calling card for the Bulldogs, as they spread the ball around to 10 different receivers. Redshirt sophomore Ladd McConkey contributed five catches for 73 yards and a touchdown, sophomore AD Mitchell added four receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown, and tight ends Darnell Washington and Brock Bowers combined for four catches and 71 yards.
Senior quarterback Stetson Bennett completed 25 of his 31 pass attempts for a career-high 368 yards and two touchdowns, adding a third score on the ground.
The run game complemented the pass for Georgia as running backs Kenny McIntosh and Kendall Milton provided big plays on each drive. Milton carried eight times for 50 yards and a touchdown and added an 18-yard touchdown reception. McIntosh carried five times for 18 yards and a touchdown and led Georgia with nine catches for 117 yards.
Secondary shuts down Nix
Two early picks, one by freshman safety Malaki Starks and one by senior safety Christopher Smith, highlighted the Georgia secondary’s ability to make big plays when called upon.
Smith was injured at one point following a big hit on Oregon wideout Chase Cota, but was able to jog off the field under his own power. He remained on the sideline for the rest of the game with helmet in hand.
The unit wasn’t perfect, but did enough to limit Bo Nix and the Oregon offense all day. Nix completed 21 of 37 passes for 173 yards and two interceptions, and was unable to consistently produce.
Young players like Starks and sophomore cornerback Kamari Lassiter will have some growing pains this season, but both look like they’ll play major roles for the Bulldogs down the stretch.
The defense as a whole wasn’t the dominant unit that led the Bulldogs to a national title last season, but the opportunistic and athletic group still held the Ducks to just three points on the day. The defense will look to improve as the season goes along and young players continue to get acclimated to the scheme.
Bulldogs stay (mostly) healthy
Outside of Christopher Smith, the Bulldogs seemed to avoid injury to any of their key contributors, a welcome sight in the first game of the season.
Remaining healthy throughout the season will be just one of the many challenges Georgia faces as it hopes to defend its national title.