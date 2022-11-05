No. 3 Georgia defeated No. 1 Tennessee 27-13 on Saturday. The Bulldogs improved to 9-0 on the season, while the Volunteers dropped to 8-1. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Bulldog offense fueled by electric start
While many expected to see Tennessee's offense get off to a fast start, it was actually Georgia’s that had the quick and explosive plays right out of the gate.
Quarterback Stetson Bennett had a 13-yard rushing touchdown to put Georgia on the board, capping an efficient 80-yard drive that took only a minute and 30 seconds.
Then, Bennett followed that with a one-play, 37-yard touchdown pass to Ladd McConkey which only took seven seconds off the board and gave the Bulldogs a quick 14-3 lead.
Georgia added 13 more points, moving the ball more slowly and running the clock out on Tennessee's fast-paced offense. While the offense only scored three points in the second half, the fast start paired with the Bulldogs defense was just enough for Georgia to defeat Tennessee.
Secondary shuts down Volunteers’ offense
All week, head coach Kirby Smart emphasized the importance of the back end of his defense coming to play against Tennessee's skill players and the unit certainly held up its end of the bargain.
Malaki Starks had an impressive start to the game, flying around and making big open field tackles en route to a team-high 10 tackles in the game.
Fellow defensive backs Christoper Smith and Javon Bullard also combined for 11 tackles, making several crucial tackles in the back end.
Cornerback Kelee Ringo had a tremendous day with seven tackles and a crucial interception of Hendon Hooker which allowed Georgia to tack on a field goal and take a 24-6 lead into halftime.
Overall, the Georgia secondary was able to limit Tennessee to just 195 passing yards and held star wide receiver Jalin Hyatt to just six catches for 63 yards.
Georgia fans bring the noise
Bulldog fans certainly answered their head coach's call, bringing the noise to Sanford Stadium on Saturday against the Volunteers.
Tennessee committed seven false start penalties, two of which came consecutively on a third and two in Georgia territory, forcing the Volunteers to settle for a field goal.
Sanford stadium registered a decibel level of 131 db, the loudest of the season and louder than both the Notre Dame game in 2019 and Arkansas game last year.