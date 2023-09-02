Georgia defeated UT Martin 48-7 on Saturday in the team’s season opener at Sanford Stadium in Athens. Here are some observations from The Red & Black.
Offense gains momentum in the second half
Brock Bowers was one of the main reasons the Bulldogs came away with points in the first quarter. He caught a 23-yard pass to keep the team on the field while he capped the drive off on a 3-yard end around rush to the endzone. However, after that drive things for the offense began to stall. Quarterback Carson Beck seemed like he could not find a solid rhythm with the offense. It took until late in the second quarter for the Bulldogs to get back on the board.
The backfield also showed some flashes throughout the game, as freshman running back Roderick Robinson scored his first collegiate touchdown with Daijun Edwards and Branson Robinson both inactive for the game. Senior Kendall Milton had the longest run of the day with a 37-yard run that got the team in scoring range, a drive which ended in a Beck 4-yard scramble for a touchdown.
In the second half it seemed like the offense finally began to move the ball consistently with two consecutive scoring drives that led to most of the starters getting pulled from the game. Quarterback Brock Vandagriff came in to finish out the rest of the half. He delivered a deep shot down the field to Mississippi State transfer Rara Thomas for 56 yards and another to tight end Oscar Delp for a 21-yard touchdown pass. As the fourth quarter came to a close, third-string quarterback Gunner Stockton received snaps and made some solid throws to work the Bulldogs down the field for a field goal and their last points of the game.
Defense stays stout
The secondary shined the brightest against the Skyhawks with all three safeties making numerous plays all across the field. Sophomore Malaki Starks led the team with eight tackles as Javon Bullard and Tykee Smith trailed closely behind. The secondary held the Skyhawks to a total of 14 first half receiving yards. Freshman Kyron Jones capped off the game by intercepting a pass that he took back for a touchdown. It was Georgia’s first pick-six since Kelee Ringos’ takeaway against Alabama in the 2021 national championship.
The defensive line also saw a numerous amount of contributions as multiple players made their impact at the line of scrimmage. Defensive lineman Mykel Williams started off his 2023 season with a sack. The interior of Zion Logue, Nazir Stackhouse and Warren Brinson kept UT Martin’s Sam Franklin in check as they continuously forced him to bounce it outside for the secondary to clean up.
The linebacker core played a solid game that saw last year’s leading tackler Smael Mondon Jr. — who was not expected to play today — received limited snaps. In his absence, multiple younger players received meaningful playing time. One of the most surprising names was freshman C.J. Allen, who saw himself sharing the field with Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Xavian Sorey for most of the game. Jalon Walker played middle linebacker in the second half after the starters were subbed out. Walker spent the first half rotating in at outside linebacker.
Receiver depth on display
It came as no surprise that Bowers finished as the Bulldogs’ leading pass catcher against the Skyhawks, but the team really missed the contribution from two of their top receivers in Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint.
Multiple receivers were able to get the ball in their hand, including Missouri transfer Dominic Lovett who hauled in three catches for 25 receiving yards. The other notable performance came from Mehki Mews who ended the first half with -4 receiving yards which he redeemed himself with a 54-yard receiving touchdown followed by another massive 25-yard catch to push Georgia into the redzone. Arian Smith saw multiple downfield targets during the game, but Beck failed to connect with the receiver.