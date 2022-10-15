Georgia defeated Vanderbilt 55-0 on Saturday, improving to 7-0 on the season. The Commodores fall to 3-4. Here are some observations from the Bulldogs’ win.
Offense returns to form
The Bulldogs had struggled with slow starts in recent games, but that problem did not persist against the Commodores. Georgia scored touchdowns on four of its first five possessions, taking a commanding 28-0 lead into the half.
Stetson Bennett had his best outing since the South Carolina game, completing 24 of 30 pass attempts for 289 yards and two touchdowns.
Georgia made a concerted effort to get a number of different receivers involved against Vanderbilt. Eleven players had at least two receptions, and four had at least four receptions.
Tight end Darnell Washington led the way for the Bulldogs with 78 yards on four receptions. Those are both career highs for Washington, who is beginning to become a major factor in Georgia’s passing attack.
Freshman wide receiver Dillon Bell also had his best game of the season, hauling in five passes for 54 yards and a touchdown.
Tight end Arik Gilbert made his first two receptions as a Bulldog, including a 4-yard touchdown reception from Carson Beck in the fourth quarter. Gilbert was a popular choice to be a breakout player for the Bulldogs this season, but has struggled to see the field.
Defense takes care of business
Georgia closed out a dominant defensive display in the second half, shutting out the Commodores.
The rushing defense was particularly suffocating, as Vanderbilt mustered just 45 yards rushing for the game.
There were open receivers for Swann at times, particularly in the first half, but he was unable to hit them with any consistency.
The Bulldogs finished another game with 0 sacks, a concerning trend that continues to mount. Georgia has just six sacks through seven games. Generally, the Bulldogs have been able to pressure opposing quarterbacks anyway, but Swann generally had time to throw.
Injuries continue to mount
Georgia entered the game with several key players already injured, including defensive lineman Jalen Carter, linebacker Smael Mondon, running back Kendall Milton and wide receiver AD Mitchell.
Wideout Ladd McConkey joined the list after coming up hurt following an 18-yard reception early in the third quarter.
McConkey was able to walk to the medical tent under his own power, and emerged shortly after with his helmet on.
Though he never returned to the game, the fact he never went back to the locker room and remained on the sideline is a good sign for McConkey as Georgia hits its bye.