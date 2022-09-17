Georgia defeated South Carolina 48-7 on Saturday in its SEC opener and first road game of the season. Georgia is now 3-0 on the season, while South Carolina falls to 1-2. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Rhythm in the run game
After struggling to get the running game going in its first two games, Georgia was able to establish the run against South Carolina. South Carolina entered the game allowing 247.5 rushing yards per game which ranked 129th out of 131 FBS teams.
While Kendall Milton and Kenny McIntosh combined for only 14 carries for 52 yards, Georgia was able to get contributions in the running game from other players including Daijun Edwards, Ladd McConkey, Brock Bowers and Stetson Bennett.
Overall, Georgia had 10 players log a rushing attempt with the whole group totaling 35 carries for 208 yards and three touchdowns.
Stetson Bennett led the Bulldogs with 36 yards on the ground while fellow quarterback Carson Beck had Georgia’s longest run of the day with a 20-yard run.
Defense continues to shine
Georgia’s defense was opportunistic against the Gamecocks, forcing three turnovers on the day. The Bulldogs allowed a touchdown for the first time this season with less than a minute remaining in the game, but was dominant overall.
Freshman safety Malaki Starks set the tone in the first quarter, picking off Spencer Rattler on a promising drive for South Carolina.
Fellow safety Dan Jackson also picked up his first career interception, picking off Rattler in the third quarter. Late in the fourth quarter, linebacker Trezmen Marshall added a third interception for the Bulldogs, this time picking off backup quarterback Luke Doty.
South Carolina was able to move the ball at times but Georgia’s defense was relentless on third downs, limiting the Gamecocks to just four third down conversions on 13 attempts.
Offensive efficiency bounces back
After scoring seven straight touchdowns against Oregon, Georgia took a step back at home against Samford when they had to settle for field goals on its first two possessions.
Georgia’s offense knew it had to improve on efficiency heading into its SEC opener on the road.
The Bulldogs certainly did that, scoring three straight touchdowns to get off to a quick 21-0 start against the Gamecocks.
Georgia scored six touchdowns and two field goals and only punted the ball twice, displaying similar offensive efficiency to the Week 1 game against Oregon.