Georgia defeated Samford 33-0 in its 2022 home opener at Sanford Stadium. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Defensive dominance from Georgia
Samford was shut out by the Bulldogs, struggling to move the ball throughout the entire game. Their issues weren’t just limited to the scoreboard; Samford only tallied three first downs during the game, 22 less than Georgia’s own total of 25.
Georgia’s defensive line was much more disruptive than it had been in the season-opener. Oregon’s offense utilized lots of quick passes in order to mitigate the impact from the Bulldogs’ line, though it didn’t result in a win for the Ducks. Samford’s pass plays were focused on longer completions, and Georgia’s defensive line made them pay for that strategy.
Mykel Williams pulled down Quincy Crittendon for his first sack of the season, though none of the other Bulldog defenders have recorded one this year. That should be something to watch for this season, as the defense faces some of the high-powered offenses in the SEC.
Running back rotation clearing up
Georgia employed a rotation of running backs in the season-opener, and that remained unchanged against Samford. Kendall Milton, Daijun Edwards and Kenny McIntosh split time in the backfield, though each served a specific role.
Milton has carried the bulk of the load on the ground, leading the way with 10 rushes in the home-opener. He racked up 85 yards for his effort, Georgia’s highest total for the game.
McIntosh, on the other hand, has been heavily featured in the team’s passing attack. He had 61 receiving yards against Samford, leading the team in receptions for the second week in a row with five. He’s shown a particular elusiveness in the open field, gaining a large portion of his yardage after he’d already caught the ball.
Daijun Edwards, the last of Georgia’s three-headed backfield, has been a mixture of both rushing and receiving. He’s received less playing time than McIntosh and Milton, so it’s possible that head coach Kirby Smart could be using him to relieve the other running backs.
Podlesny’s big day
Georgia’s offense was incredibly efficient in the season-opener, scoring seven touchdowns on eight possessions against Oregon. It was so efficient, in fact, that senior kicker Jack Podlesny didn’t even attempt a field goal in the first game.
That was not the case in the home-opener, in which Podlesny converted four of his five field goal tries on the day. It will be important for Podlesny to get game reps at kicker, as the team prepares for some of the closer matchups that will occur later in the season. He did have one mistake, a kickoff out of bounds, but was perfect on field goals and extra points.
The frequency at which Podlesny was used, though, may be a reason for concern. The Bulldogs recorded only three points in the second half of Week 2. The fact that Samford was able to limit the Georgia offense to such a degree is strange, especially considering the talent difference between the FCS and the FBS.