Georgia beat South Carolina 24-14 on Saturday in the team’s first SEC matchup at Sanford Stadium in Athens. Here are some observations from The Red & Black.
Offense comes alive
The Bulldogs, for the first time all season, scored points on their first offensive drive of the game. However, it was only a field goal and it was the team’s only points during a disappointing first half.
Things looked grim, but the offense managed to turn things around. The unit looked down the field more in the third quarter and started to find some offensive momentum. A 36-yard reception from Rara Thomas kicked things off, but a run from Daijun Edwards placed Georgia down four. Through the efforts of Dominic Lovett’s receiving and Dillon Bell’s rushing abilities, Georgia finally took a lead for the first time all game.
Notably, between Bell, Edwards and Cash Jones, all of Georgia’s touchdowns came off of rushing plays. Edwards himself looked tremendous, as he led all running backs with 20 carries and 118 rushing yards — which broke his career high he set in 2022 against Florida. Edwards also put up a strong 5.9 yards per carry, while the rest of the backfield couldn’t surpass 4 yards per carry.
Georgia’s offensive line, which had allowed only a single sack so far in the season, looked almost lost in pass protection through the first two quarters. They allowed two sacks and forced quarterback Carson Beck to face a lot of pressure in the first half. After a tough injury to right tackle Amarius Mims, the unit started to figure things out, although it can’t start every game weakly.
Defense pitches second half shutout
Georgia’s defensive line, a regular dominant staple for the Bulldogs, started this game in simply ineffective fashion. The unit struggled early to create consistent pressure against South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler, who was sacked nine times against North Carolina just two weeks ago.
The group managed to figure things out. The team began to generate some pressure, quarterback hits and three players — Nazir Stackhouse, Mykel Williams and Jamon Dumas-Johnson — recorded sacks.
Allowing two touchdowns early was a rough look, but the team finally regained form. Dumas-Johnson’s sack was especially clutch for the Bulldogs, as it took the Gamecocks out of field goal range in the third quarter. Williams himself continued to generate a tremendous amount of pressure for the Bulldogs and affected Rattler consistently in the second half.
Tykee Smith, Kamari Lassiter and Malaki Starks continued their strong play in the secondary, producing solid pass breakups. Smith and safety Dan Jackson grabbed a pair of interceptions for Georgia's only takeaways.
David Daniel-Sisavanh did struggle, however, and allowed a lot of wide-open opportunities for South Carolina. The group as a whole kept it together, but the team appeared to really miss Javon Bullard, who didn’t see the field often due to an ankle injury.
Kicking woes emerge
Freshman Peyton Woodring joined Georgia as the No. 1 ranked kicker in the 2023 class. Despite not even joining the Bulldogs until the summer, he worked his way up past veteran Jared Zirkel to earn the starting spot.
While Zirkel works as the kickoff specialist, Woodring has handled the kicking duties. Woodring has been perfect on extra points, but when it comes to field goals, he’s struggled.
So far this season, Woodring has already missed three kicks, with two coming inside the 30-yard line. Woodring missed two kicks in today’s contest, leaving six points off the board for Georgia.
With Woodring’s struggles, it could be only a matter of time until the special teams unit turns to its kickoff specialist to start kicking field goals as well.