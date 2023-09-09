Georgia defeated Ball State 45-3 on Saturday in the team’s second game of the season at Sanford Stadium in Athens. Here are some observations from The Red & Black.
Spreading the love
With the continued absence of star wideout Ladd McConkey in this game, Georgia turned to a committee approach to replace his production. More than 10 different Bulldogs caught a pass against Ball State. Dominic Lovett led the Bulldogs with four receptions for 29 yards, while Oscar Delp and Arian Smith each paced the Bulldogs with 50 receiving yards, tying for the team lead. Smith bounced back after not recording a catch in five targets against UT Martin.
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint caught a touchdown in his first game of the season and finished with two catches for 17 yards. Dillon Bell had a shaky day at receiver with a bad drop on third-and-goal in the first half and a bobbled ball that led to a third quarter interception, but still caught two catches for 16 yards and ran for 28 yards and a touchdown. Georgia’s wide receiver room doesn’t have a clear No. 1 option without McConkey, but there were plenty of names who made an impact.
Getting after it on defense
In a word, Georgia’s defense was aggressive. Co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann’s unit played like it had something to prove, employing a bevy of blitzes and making life pretty hectic for Ball State’s quarterbacks Kadin Semonza and Layne Hatcher. While Georgia didn’t record any sacks, it brought pressure often and constantly hurried throws. The team’s aggressiveness paid off. Georgia intercepted three Ball State passes in the second quarter, in large part because Semonza was running for his life.
After being on a limited snap count last week, linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. was full steam ahead today and started the game. He finished with four tackles, tied for the team lead. Tykee Smith was in the backfield throughout the game, and ended his day with one and a half tackles for loss in addition to an interception. Malaki Starks and Chaz Chambliss were the other Bulldogs to wind up with interceptions, as Starks’ came on an impressive adjustment on an overthrown deep ball, and Chambliss’ was off of a tipped ball that bounced off an opposing player’s leg.
Figuring out the bells and whistles at running back
It’s becoming increasingly clear that Georgia does not have a go-to option at running back. Kendall Milton once again received the most carries in the group, but only ran for 18 yards and a 1-yard touchdown. Roderick Robinson led the Bulldogs in rushing yards with 38 and scored a 12-yard touchdown on the ground.
The biggest play made out of Georgia’s backfield in the first half was a handoff to receiver Dillon Bell that he took for a 21-yard touchdown. Bell saw a handful of snaps in the backfield, as did Brock Bowers, and that trend will be something to keep an eye on if Georgia’s scholarship running backs remain banged-up or underperforming.
Cash Jones came up with a huge play in the third quarter when he got deep for a 27-yard touchdown. The walk-on ended his day with totals of two rushes for 4-yards and two catches for 32-yards and a touchdown. The return of Daijun Edwards should clear up some of the uncertainty surrounding this Georgia running back room, because as it stands right now, the group doesn’t look as dominant as it has in years past.