No. 1 Georgia football defeated Georgia Tech 37-14 on Saturday, Nov 26. The Bulldogs improved to 12-0 and the Yellow Jackets fell to 5-7. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Running backs fuel offense
Following a slow start in the first half, Georgia began to get into its groove early in the second half. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett connected with sophomore tight end Brock Bowers for a 1-yard touchdown to break an early slump. Bennett finished the day with 135 yards and two touchdowns after only having 28 passing yards in the first half.
Despite some life coming from their passing game, the Bulldogs had most of their success on the ground. After having a career day against Kentucky last week, senior running back Kenny Mcintosh led the Bulldogs’ backfield with 14 total touches for 184 yards and a score. Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton also had good performances, both finishing the game with over 50 rushing yards despite having under 10 carries.
The biggest play of the game for the Bulldogs came at the beginning of the fourth quarter when Bennett connected with McIntosh on a wheel route for an 83-yard gain, Georgia’s longest passing play of the season. It was also a 99-yard scoring drive which is the longest scoring drive for the Bulldogs in the Kirby Smart era.
Georgia defense stronger in second half
After the Yellow Jackets scored on their first drive of the game, Georgia’s defense forced a three-and-out on Georgia Tech’s opening drive of the second half. On the following play on fourth down, Georgia Tech’s punter David Shanahan fumbled the snap and was tackled by junior linebacker Trezmen Marshall, placing the Bulldogs just outside of the red zone.
On the first play of the Yellow Jackets' second drive, Butkus award finalist Jamon Dumas-Johnson forced a fumble which was recovered by senior linebacker Robert Beal Jr. The Bulldogs also stopped Georgia Tech on fourth-and-nine on the following drive, giving Georgia the ball at midfield. Junior running back Kendall Milton took it to the house on the following play for a 44-yard touchdown.
The Bulldogs’ leading tackler was Smael Mondon Jr. who had six total tackles. Four different Georgia defenders posted sacks, including Bear Alexander, Marvin Jones Jr. and Mykel Williams, three true freshmen.
Georgia’s secondary struggled in the first half, but figured it out in the second half, especially junior cornerback Kelee Ringo. Ringo finished second on the team in tackles with five, and led the team in pass breakups with three.
Record-breaking senior class
With Georgia’s win today, this senior class became the winningest in program history at 46-5. This senior class consists of Georgia greats like Bennett, Nolan Smith and more. For many of them, this was their last game in Sanford Stadium, as some plan to begin their journey toward the NFL after this season.