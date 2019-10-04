No. 3 Georgia is a heavy favorite over Tennessee, but there are still some reasons to tune in to the game.
Nighttime in Knoxville
The game between the Volunteers and the Bulldogs will be a 7 p.m. primetime game on ESPN at Neyland Stadium. No matter the score, there should be an exciting atmosphere and the stadium will be filled with plenty of Georgia fans. There have already been plenty of schemes created by Georgia fans to sabotage the annual “Checker Neyland” theme, where Tennessee fans create an orange and white checkerboard in the stands. Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt said on Sept. 30 that he had a “hard time believing” Georgia fans could ruin the coordinated effort by the Tennessee fans. The animosity between the two fanbases is alive and well.
Jauan Jennings is good
If Georgia has had any difficulties this season, they have occurred while defending the pass. Whether it be the miscommunication on the 60-yard Murray State touchdown or Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet finishing with 108 receiving yards and a touchdown on nine receptions, the Georgia pass defense has shown some flaws. Jauan Jennings has been the Volunteers’ top receiver to start the season, totaling 19 catches for 281 yards and four touchdowns. Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs will surely game plan to stop the redshirt senior, but the threat is still there. Also, Jennings caught the notorious game-winning touchdown against Georgia as time expired in 2016, so that should motivate Georgia more.
Ball-hawking secondary
Despite plenty of talent gaps on both sides of the ball, Tennessee’s clear strength has to be in its secondary. Through four games, the Volunteers have intercepted six passes and allowed 190 yard of passing per game. Sophomore linebacker Jeremy Banks leads the way for Tennessee after two interceptions against University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, and four other Volunteers have recorded one interception each. Jake Fromm has yet to throw an interception this season, but carelessness against the Volunteers could result in his first one of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.