Following No. 3 Georgia's win over Tennessee on Saturday, The Red & Black writers and editors graded each position group's performance.
Quarterbacks
Jake Fromm had another efficient game at quarterback. The junior completed 24 of his 29 passes for 288 yards and distributed the ball around to a myriad of receivers. Fromm wasn’t overly impressive, but he didn’t make mistakes, either. Fromm’s highlight of the night was a great back-shoulder throw, with an even greater catch by Lawrence Cager for a touchdown to cap a perfect two-minute offense at the end of the first half. Early in the fourth quarter, Fromm hit Demetris Robertson for a big gain on third down. The toss led to a touchdown that gave Georgia some breathing room to close. — Myan Patel
Grade: B+
Running backs
Georgia’s run game was not as explosive as it was expected to be at the start of the game. Despite this, the ground work was led by D’Andre Swift and Brian Herrien, and the duo was able to find several holes in Tennessee’s front seven and secondary. Georgia’s offense relied more heavily on the pass game, which is a change for offensive coordinator James Coley’s scheme. In the fourth quarter, Zamir White came in for a majority of the quarter to run the clock out and control time of possession. — Anna Glenn Grove
Grade: A-
Receivers
Despite a few too many penalties, the receivers were targeted often throughout the night. Cager and George Pickens caught touchdown passes late in the first half and gave the Bulldogs a comfortable lead. Swift finished the game as Georgia’s leading receiver with 72 yards, but Fromm spread the ball around and completed passes to eight other players. Robertson was the second leading receiver with 61 yards on two catches, but Cager was the most consistent with five catches for 58 yards. The receiving corps finished with a total of 288 yards. — Andy Walsh
Grade: A
Offensive line
Another week, another forceful performance in the trenches for the Bulldogs. The rushing attack was solid for the most part, averaging 6.2 yards per carry, but a few short-yardage situations were stuffed and prevented longer drives. Also, the offensive line didn’t give up any sacks and gave Fromm a clean pocket to work with for most of the night. — Andy Walsh
Grade: A-
Front seven
Georgia’s front seven made a big improvement in the second half. However, it wasn’t a pretty start to the game. Early in the contest, Georgia was burned on a 73-yard touchdown pass by freshman quarterback Brian Maurer. While that blame primarily falls on the secondary, the lack of pressure on Maurer by the front seven doesn’t help. The Bulldogs gave the Vols a go-ahead touchdown after an avoidable roughing the passer penalty on David Marshall in the first half as well. But the switch flipped later in the game. Azeez Ojulari was an impact player with two sacks in the second half, keeping Tennessee’s offense in check. Tae Crowder scooped up a fumble for a 60-yard touchdown late to seal the Georgia victory. — Myan Patel
Grade: B
Secondary
Tennessee’s pass game roasted the Georgia secondary in the first half. Maurer connected on 10 of 21 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns in the first 30 minutes, including a 73-yard touchdown pass to Marquez Callaway that exposed the hole left by cornerback Tyson Campbell’s absence due to a foot injury. The secondary began to find its way in the second half. Richard LeCounte’s interception of Maurer in the third quarter helped put Georgia back on track after a rough start, and the group continued to improve throughout the second half. — Augusta Stone
Grade: C
Special teams
Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship once again stole the show for Georgia’s special teams unit. Blankenship nailed all field goals and was a difference maker in scoring and momentum for the Bulldogs. Blankenship’s 50-yard field goal was the spotlight performance. Punter Jake Camarda had a stronger showing in the second half after a slow start in the first. — Anna Glenn Grove
Grade: A
