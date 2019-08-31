Following Georgia's game against Vanderbilt on Saturday, The Red & Black football writers and editors graded each position group's performance.
Quarterback
Jake Fromm threw for 156 yards and finished with 15 completions on 23 attempts. He connected with Demetris Robertson on a 3-yard pass for Georgia’s first touchdown and the first points of the game. While first-year offensive coordinator James Coley didn’t give Fromm an excess of opportunities, the junior made some plays when he needed to. Plus, he didn’t have any interceptions or unsightly mistakes. — Henry Queen
Grade: B+
Running backs
Georgia’s backfield opened the season in style with a dominant performance. It was a running game by committee with senior Brian Herrien finishing with 65 yards on 12 carries and one touchdown. D’Andre Swift opened his 2019 season with 149 yards on 16 carries, good for 9.3 yards per carry.
Sophomore James Cook saw extensive time in the receiving game and racked up 13 yards on 2 receptions. In the third quarter, Zamir White recorded his first carry as a Bulldog and finished with 51 yards on the night. — Nathan Moore
Grade: A-
Receivers
Offensive coordinator James Coley stuck with a traditional approach to the game: establishing the run game. When the receivers needed to make plays in the first half, they did so. However, in the second half the pass-catchers struggled to extend and cap off drives when needed to.
After not catching a single pass in his first year with Georgia, junior transfer Demetris Robertson caught two passes for 20 yards, including a touchdown in the first quarter. Lawrence Cager provided the most exciting play of the night for the group when he caught a pass early in the second quarter that went for 38 yards. Redshirt freshman Kearis Jackson caught a ball early in the fourth quarter and fumbled at the Vanderbilt five-yard line. Freshman George Pickens was targeted on multiple occasions, but failed to record a reception. — Andy Walsh
Grade: B
Offensive line
To Jake Fromm’s grandmother: bring out the fruit cookies. Georgia’s offensive line bruised over the Commodores in the trenches. The Bulldog line created gaps all night long. Solomon Kindley and Andrew Thomas on the left side were especially strong, allowing the running backs to burst through the gaps. — Myan Patel
Grade: A+
Front seven
The front seven also had a solid night. Linebacker Monty Rice had six first-half tackles and looks to be back at full speed after an injury last year. While Vanderbilt was able to pick up a few chunk plays, the Georgia front kept the opponent out of the end zone all night and left the ‘Dore’s quarterbacks uncomfortable all night. There’s clearly room for improvement but the crew looked comfortable in the season opener. — Myan Patel
Grade: B+
Secondary
Tyson Campbell got the start over D.J. Daniel at cornerback. The competition between the two was one of the more intense of fall camp. As expected, Eric Stokes, Richard LeCounte and J.R. Reed got the starts at the other secondary spots. Mark Webb and Divaad Wilson split playing time at the star position. Despite being listed as No. 8, Wilson wore No. 1. As a whole, the secondary held the Commodores to only 63 passing yards in the first half. — Henry Queen
Grade: A
Special teams
The Bulldogs had a near perfect start to the year on special teams. Rodrigo Blakenship was consistent on his extra points and nailed three field goals in the second half, one of them from 50 yards out. Punter Jake Camarda recorded a touchback on the first of only two punts on the night. — Nathan Moore
Grade: A
