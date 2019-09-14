Following Georgia's game against Arkansas State on Saturday, The Red & Black football writers and editors graded each position group's performance.
Quarterbacks
For the second week in a row, Jake Fromm was limited to just one half of action due to a lopsided score. The lack of playing time resulted in a less than spectacular stat line, but the third-year starter still finished with 17 completions on 22 attempts for 279 yards and three touchdowns. Backup Stetson Bennett took over in the second half and completed nine of 10 attempts for 109 yards. — Nathan Moore
Grade: A+
Running backs
Georgia’s ground attack was strong and steady against the Red Wolves. D’Andre Swift cemented his place as the Bulldogs’ leader in the backfield, rushing for 76 yards on nine carries and picking up another 64 yards on two receptions. Swift’s 48-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter was the longest reception of his career. Kenny McIntosh exploded for a 62-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter, Georgia’s longest play of the game. Overall, nine Bulldogs combined for 268 yards in a dominant display. — Augusta Stone
Grade: A
Receivers
It was a good day to be a freshman wideout for the Bulldogs on Saturday. The five-star duo of Dom Blaylock and George Pickens had themselves a heck of a performance, combining for 196 yards on just nine catches. Blaylock’s 60-yard catch-and-run marked the second touchdown of his young career. Miami transfer Lawrence Cager also found the end zone for the first time as a Bulldog with a five-yard grab in the second quarter. —Nathan Moore
Grade: A
Offensive line
The offensive line made things easy for Jake Fromm and company against Arkansas State. It didn’t allow a sack and allowed Georgia to pass for 388 yards and run for 268 yards. Right tackle Isaiah Wilson missed his second consecutive game. In his absence, Cade Mays started at right tackle with Ben Cleveland at right guard. Jamaree Salyer, who started against Murray State, eventually replaced Mays. — Henry Queen
Grade: A
Front seven
Against a spread team like Arkansas State, Georgia operated with more of a front six than a front seven. The defensive line and linebackers effectively pressured quarterback Logan Bonner. Defensive lineman Tyler Clark led the group with one and a half sacks. The Bulldogs used multiple pass rushing strategies. Freshman outside linebacker Jermaine Johnson had a sack late in the game after rushing from the edge. Quay Walker ran through the middle of the Red Wolves' line and sacked Bonner on a delayed rush. — Henry Queen
Grade: A
Secondary
Before Saturday, Arkansas State receiver Omar Bayless had five receiving touchdowns in two games. He had zero touchdowns on Saturday with only 54 receiving yards. Eric Stokes and J.R. Reed did a nice job of shutting him down. — Henry Queen
Grade: A
Special teams
Rodrigo Blankenship continued to build on his impressive senior year resume, nailing both of his field goal attempts in the first half, including a 41-yard kick which sailed through the uprights. Blankenship also kicked a perfect 7-for-7 on extra points. Sophomore Jake Camarda punted three times, with his longest going 61 yards. The Bulldogs opted for fair catches on most punt returns, with Tyler Simmons returning one punt for 17 yards before leaving the game with a right shoulder injury. — Augusta Stone
Grade: A
