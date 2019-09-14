Members of the Georgia Paint Line have themselves painted pink and with the text "Remember Wendy" in honor of Wendy Anderson, wife of Arkansas State head coach Blake Anderson, who lost her fight with breast cancer. The Georgia Bulldogs faced the Arkansas State Red Wolves in Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Athens, Georgia.At the end of the half, the Bulldogs led the Red Wolves 34-0. (Photo/Julian Alexander jalexander@randb.com)