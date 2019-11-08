Each week of the 2019 season, The Red & Black football writers will rank the teams of the SEC. Georgia football jumped to tier one after its win over Florida last week.
Tier one: LSU, Alabama, Georgia
The Bulldogs are back among the best after a statement win over Florida. The game essentially determined the winner of the SEC East, with Georgia now all but certain to advance to the SEC championship game. This week, the focus shifts to the matchup between No. 2 LSU and No. 3 Alabama, which will likely determine the favorite in the SEC West. Georgia will keep one eye on that game before facing Missouri at home. — Nathan Moore
Tier two: Florida, Auburn
No. 10 Florida and No. 11 Auburn are the top-ranked two-loss teams in the FBS according to the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season. The Gators lost control of their own destiny with a loss to Georgia in Jacksonville, where Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm accumulated more passing yards (279) than Florida had in total offense (278). This week’s meeting with Vanderbilt in the Swamp will likely put Dan Mullen’s Gators back on track. Meanwhile, Auburn narrowly defeated a struggling Ole Miss team 20-14 in Jordan-Hare Stadium, leaving the Tigers’ fan base displeased. Auburn enjoys a bye week before hosting Georgia on Nov. 16. — Augusta Stone
Tier three: Texas A&M, Kentucky
Texas A&M coasted past UTSA this weekend but will now enter its treacherous journey through three SEC opponents in a row. Kellen Mond, who is second in the SEC with 2,214 passing yards, will be a key piece in leading the Aggies down the home stretch. Kentucky remains in tier three after its bye week. The Wildcats need a win at home against an increasingly confident Tennessee team ready to take their spot. — Anna Glenn Grove
Tier four: South Carolina, Tennessee, Missouri
Watch out world — the Vols are hot. Tennessee has strung together three wins in its last four games and pummeled UAB 30-7. That’s good enough to keep Tennessee out of the SEC’s basement. The Vols will try to reach a .500 winning percentage when they face Kentucky Saturday night. It’s been an up-and-down season for Missouri, but the Tigers come into Athens off a bye week, so maybe they can make some noise. South Carolina got back into the win column with a 24-7 victory over Vanderbilt and should get another win against Appalachian State this weekend. — Myan Patel
Tier five: Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Arkansas
In case it wasn’t already clear, Arkansas proved it belongs at the very bottom of the conference in its 54-24 loss to Mississippi State. The Bulldogs are one significant win away from returning to tier four, but that probably won’t happen in their next game against Alabama on Nov. 16. Ole Miss is on a three game losing streak but it gave Auburn a run for its money in a 20-14 loss. Vanderbilt is in the cellar of the SEC East and only has Arkansas to thank for keeping it out of the last slot in the conference. — Henry Queen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.