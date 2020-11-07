Each week of the 2020 season, The Red & Black football writers will rank the teams of the SEC. This week, The Red & Black gives our conference rankings ahead of Week 7 SEC competition.
Tier one: Alabama
Still in a class of its own, No. 2 Alabama has had no trouble asserting its SEC dominance since grinding out a Week 3 win against Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss. The Crimson Tide’s past three opponents have scored 38 total points, 10 fewer than the Rebels mustered on Oct. 10. Last week’s contest, or lack thereof, against Mississippi State cemented the Crimson Tide’s untouchability. Quarterback Mac Jones posted his third four-touchdown game of the season, going for 291 yards and completing 77.4% of his passes. Running back Najee Harris didn’t even have to add to his 14-touchdown total for Alabama to secure its largest winning margin of the season. Against an up and down LSU today, the Crimson Tide are poised for another flashy showing. The Tigers were muted offensively last week, scoring 11 points compared to 52 the week before, and remain third-to-last in the conference in both total and scoring defense. They’ll need a boost on both sides of the ball to stay competitive at home in Death Valley. — William Newlin
Tier two: Georgia, Florida, Texas A&M
It’s Georgia-Florida week, which in recent seasons has acted as the de facto SEC East championship. This meeting seems no different. Both are ranked inside the Top 10, and both teams’ strengths will go head-to-head by way of Florida’s offense led by quarterback Kyle Trask and Georgia’s defense led by inside linebacker Monty Rice. The Bulldogs hold a three-game winning streak in the series, but the Gators are catching Georgia at an opportune time with a laundry list of injuries that includes safety Richard LeCounte, defensive linemen Jordan Davis and Julian Rochester and wide receiver George Pickens. No. 7 Texas A&M is traveling to Columbia, South Carolina, to face the Gamecocks, in what should be a comfortable win for the Aggies to make for seven-straight victories in the series. — Austin Roper
Tier three: Auburn, Arkansas, Missouri
Since its 27-6 defeat to Georgia on Oct. 3, Auburn has averaged 33.75 points per game and the tandem of quarterback Bo Nix and wide receiver Seth Williams is a significant reason why, as the two has connected for 91.25 yards per game since facing the Bulldogs. Auburn is currently in its idle week before traveling to Starkville, Mississippi, on Nov. 14 to face tier five’s Mississippi State. After a 42-31 loss to then-No. 8 Texas A&M, Arkansas will look to push Tennessee’s losing streak to four games. Like Auburn, Missouri is enjoying its idle week after starting the season with a 2-3 record. Missouri should pay close attention to the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party,” as its next opponent is Georgia on Nov. 14. — Austin Roper
Tier four: LSU, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Kentucky
LSU experienced an absolute beatdown against Auburn last Saturday. The Tigers couldn't find any way to get going and Auburn's first four drives of the second half all resulted in touchdowns. LSU fell 48-11 and to 2-3 on the season. LSU won't be able to catch a break as it faces Alabama's relentless offensive attack Saturday. It will be difficult for LSU to compete with such a high-powered offense and will need to find ways to make the Crimson Tide as one dimensional as possible. South Carolina will host Texas A&M on Saturday. The Aggies have won three straight and the Gamecocks are coming off its idle week after a 52-24 loss to LSU. South Carolina has looked up and down so far this season, but head coach Will Muschamp has gone 4-1 after idle weeks at South Carolina. Ole Miss crushed Vanderbilt 54-21 last Saturday to improve to 2-4 on the season. Matt Corral threw six touchdown passes and the Rebels recorded 641 total yards, which was only six yards away from the most ever by the Rebels in an SEC game. Ole Miss now has a bye week before facing South Carolina on Nov. 14. Kentucky fell to Georgia 14-3 in its first game with quarterback Joey Gatewood starting under center and is now 2-4 on the season and sixth in the SEC East. Kentucky will need to figure out its passing attack during its idle week since the Wildcats are near the bottom of every passing category in the SEC. It will also need to improve its pass protection after giving up four sacks against Georgia. — Gillian McIntyre
Tier five: Tennessee, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt
Tennessee comes off its bye week looking to break a three-game losing streak. The closest game the Volunteers have played in the last four weeks was a 44-21 loss to Georgia, where the streak began. Tennessee takes on Arkansas this week, with both teams carrying a 2-3 record into Saturday. The Volunteers need to make a statement against Arkansas this week before their next two games against ranked opponents. Mississippi State has one-upped Tennessee in the losing department so far. The Bulldogs are on a four game losing streak, coming off a complete implosion in a 41-0 loss to SEC power Alabama. The good news for Mississippi State, however, is it draws the winless Vanderbilt, which averages an abysmal 11.3 points per game on offense. The Bulldogs have also experienced their fair share of struggles on that side of the ball, scoring 18.5 points per game, and being held to only two points against Kentucky. — Griffin Callaghan
