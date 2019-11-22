Each week of the 2019 season, The Red & Black football writers rank the teams of the SEC. Here are the rankings ahead of No. 4 Georgia's matchup with Texas A&M:

Tier one: LSU, Georgia, Alabama

For three quarters, Georgia’s defense looked unstoppable against Auburn. Then it allowed 14 unanswered points before sacking Bo Nix on fourth down to end the game. The Bulldogs’ 21-14 victory clinched the SEC East and was enough for Georgia to leapfrog Alabama. LSU will likely be a formidable opponent in the SEC championship game, but the 10-0 Tigers allowed 402 rushing yards in a win over Ole Miss. That could be a problem against Georgia’s D’Andre Swift. Alabama, who lost Tua Tagovailoa to a season-ending injury, defeated Mississippi State on Nov. 16 to move to 9-1. — Henry Queen

Tier two: Florida, Auburn

The No. 15-ranked Tigers dropped three spots in the College Football Playoff rankings following their 21-14 loss at home to Georgia, but a fourth-quarter rally showed why Auburn is still one of the better teams in the SEC. The Tigers get a break against Samford this week before they host Alabama for the Iron Bowl on Nov. 30. Despite a 23-6 victory over Missouri, Florida saw its SEC East title hopes dashed for good with Georgia’s win. The Gators are off this week, as they prepare for their regular season finale against Florida State. — Nathan Moore

Tier three: Texas A&M, Tennessee

The Aggies took advantage of South Carolina’s inconsistency last weekend, defeating the Gamecocks 30-6. Texas A&M will now head into their matchup at Georgia. With only five seniors on the team, the Aggies’ younger players will have to step up against the Bulldogs’ strong defensive front. Tennessee will look to continue its three game win streak against Missouri after having the week off. The Volunteers hope to keep control of their No. 3 spot in the SEC East. — Anna Glenn Grove

Tier four: Kentucky, Missouri, South Carolina

Kentucky put up 528 yards of total offense, including 401 on the ground, in its 38-14 win over Vanderbilt last week. The Wildcats will likely earn bowl eligibility this week when they host Tennessee-Martin. Missouri suffered its first home loss of the season, falling 23-6 to Florida. The Tigers take a four-game losing streak into their home meeting with Tennessee. South Carolina’s 30-6 loss to Texas A&M served the Gamecocks their seventh loss and made a bowl trip unlikely. — Augusta Stone

Tier five: Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Arkansas

It’s cupcake week across most of the SEC, which means these schools may actually win. Unless you’re Arkansas. The 2-8 Razorbacks will probably be a punching bag for No. 1 LSU on Saturday. Mississippi State lost to Alabama on Nov. 16 but can bounce back against Abilene Christian. Ole Miss put up 37 points and rushed for over 400 yards in its 21-point loss to LSU. The Rebels can regroup on their bye week. Vanderbilt lost to Kentucky in a sloppy game last Saturday. The Commodores aren’t guaranteed a win over East Tennessee State but likely can outlast the Bucs. — Myan Patel