Each week of the 2019 season, The Red & Black football writers will rank the teams of the SEC. This week, The Red & Black gives our conference rankings after Week 4.
Tier one: Alabama, Georgia, LSU
Georgia and LSU had Saturday off with their first open week of the season, ensuring neither would drop out of the top tier. Alabama, on the other hand, cemented its position as the best team in the country with a 59-31 victory over Ole Miss. The Crimson Tide now hold the top spot in the Associated Press Poll following former No. 1 Clemson’s narrow win over North Carolina. The Bulldogs are back in action this weekend as they travel to Knoxville for a meeting with Tennessee, and the Tigers host Utah State.
— Nathan Moore
Tier two: Auburn, Florida
Auburn rolled past Mississippi State 56-23, and the Tigers put up 42 points in the first half. Auburn freshman quarterback Bo Nix had the best game of his young career, throwing for 335 yards and running for a team-high 56. Florida devoured Towson 38-0 in the Gators’ final tune-up game of the season. The two undefeated teams will clash in the swamp at 3:30 on Saturday. “College GameDay” will be there, too, as Gainesville marks the preeminent spot in college football. One of the schools could vault itself into tier one with a convincing victory. — Myan Patel
Tier three: Missouri, Texas A&M, South Carolina
Texas A&M fell behind Missouri within tier three after narrowly surviving against a lowly Arkansas team 31-27. The Razorbacks exposed weaknesses within the Aggies’ offense, leaving A&M with a lot to work in the open week before hosting No. 1 Alabama on Oct. 12. South Carolina moved up from tier four after a solid 24-7 victory against Kentucky on Sept. 28. The Gamecocks have a week to prepare before facing Georgia in Athens on Oct. 12. Missouri will likely win over Sun Belt opponent Troy on Oct. 5 after a bye week. — Augusta Stone
Tier four: Mississippi State, Kentucky
Mississippi State was blown out by Auburn and failed to make defensive stops early on. Auburn’s dynamic offense was unmatched for the Bulldog defense, which allowed Auburn to score in its first three drives. Kentucky fell to 0-3 in SEC play after a loss to South Carolina. The Wildcats barely reached 200 total offensive yards, and their five-year win streak over the Gamecocks ended. — Anna Glenn Grove
Tier five: Ole Miss, Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Tennessee
One week after losing to San Jose State, Arkansas put up a fight against Texas A&M, once thought to be one of the conference’s better teams. Arkansas still lags behind Ole Miss, which beat the Razorbacks on Sept. 7. The Rebels lost 59-31 to Alabama on Sept. 28 in freshman John Rhys Plumlee’s first start. Plumlee performed well enough to perhaps earn more playing time in the future over Matt Corral, who couldn’t play against the Crimson Tide due to injury. Vanderbilt and Tennessee are both 1-3 and round up the bottom of the SEC. The Commodores will play Ole Miss on Oct. 5, and the Volunteers have to face the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs. — Henry Queen
