Georgia’s offense was imposing against Oregon, scoring a touchdown on each of its first seven drives. The team wasn’t quite able to match that rate against Samford, winning 33-0 in the home-opener.
The key to the unit’s scoring prowess has been their ability to convert within 20 yards of the end zone. The Bulldogs had eight trips to the ‘red zone’ in Week 2, scoring a touchdown on three of those occasions. That’s a significant dropoff from Atlanta, where the team was a perfect seven-for-seven. After the game, head coach Kirby Smart expressed his displeasure with the team’s execution in those situations.
“We talked all offseason about how our defense last year was pretty good, and the red zone offense didn’t score the touchdowns they needed to,” Smart said. “We did that in the first game, and we didn’t today. We’ve gotta get better at that.”
Georgia’s rushing attack is one reason for the team’s performance near the end zone. The Bulldogs racked up four red zone rushing touchdowns in Week 1, then had a pair of them in Week 2. They emphasize the ground attack in the red zone, though the offense struggles when the run game slows down.
The roster’s offensive versatility is a significant factor in Georgia’s attack on the ground. Ladd McConkey drove in Georgia’s first score of the year, finding the end zone on an eight-yard carry. He also had a receiving touchdown in the season-opener. McConkey is nominally a wide receiver, but he’s shown an ability to handle himself on the ground.
Along that line, Kendall Milton is another player who has flashed his versatility this season. Milton had a rushing touchdown against Oregon, though he also hauled in an 18-yard touchdown pass from Carson Beck. Despite not reaching the endzone against Samford, Milton wasn’t upset with how the game went.
“I wouldn’t say disappointed,” Milton said. “You know, we all want to get down there and make a touchdown, but you know, thankfully we have a great kicker and a great special teams unit.”
Georgia’s defense has been stout in the red zone, as well. Georgia’s opponents have made it within 20 yards of the end zone twice this year, totaling three points on those attempts. That level of play will be difficult to sustain over a full season, but the opening results have been impressive.
The defense was Georgia’s strength last year, propelling the team to its first national championship in over 40 years. That unit was also effective in the red zone; Georgia’s 2021 opponents converted for touchdowns on nine of their 32 red zone attempts, nearly a 30% success rate.
On the other side of the ball, the 2021 Bulldogs scored touchdowns on 42 of their 69 red zone possessions, more than doubling the efficiency of their opposing teams. That level of play is nothing to scoff at – Georgia had a top-10 scoring offense last year – but this year’s team has the potential to be even better.
Perhaps the biggest reason for that potential has been the play of senior quarterback Stetson Bennett. Bennett was entangled in a quarterback battle with JT Daniels for a large portion of 2021. Bennett prevailed, and Daniels transferred to West Virginia in the offseason, leaving Bennett as the clear starter in Athens. He’s taken that responsibility and run with it, throwing for a career-high 368 yards in Week 1, and following it up with a 300-yard, two-touchdown outing against Samford. For his part, Bennett knows that the offense can be better.
“At the end of the day, we didn’t execute in the red zone,” he said. “And toward the end of the game, we didn’t execute on third down.”
It would be unfair to credit Bennett with the entirety of Georgia’s offensive performance. The quarterback is surrounded by talent on this Georgia team, evidenced by the fact that 16 different receivers have caught a pass this season. The tight end room is loaded, the wide receivers are explosive, and the running backs can impact the game in a variety of ways.
The path to repeating is difficult. It’s been a decade since a team won national championships in back-to-back years, and those 2011-12 Alabama teams were stacked with future NFL players on both sides of the ball. It’s too early to tell if the Bulldogs will take home the championship again this year, but if the offense executes at a high level, they just might have a chance.