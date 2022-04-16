Questions about the quarterback position have loomed large for Georgia football in the Kirby Smart era. From the Fields-Fromm situation of 2018 to the JT Daniels-Stetson Bennett debates of last season, uncertainty has been a theme for the Bulldogs surrounding the most important position in the sport.
This year appears to be different, as Bennett looks to be entrenched as Georgia’s starting quarterback for the 2022 season. Coming off leading the Bulldogs to their first national title in 41 years, that should come as no surprise.
Asked after Saturday’s G-Day game whether Stetson Bennett was his starter, Smart downplayed the idea that there was any competition.
“I don't have to say that,” Smart said.”Our team knows Stetson is our quarterback; know what I mean? Stetson has done a tremendous job. Stetson has been an incredible leader, done what we've asked, and you know what, the other two guys have gotten a whole lot better, and I think if you asked them, they're really comfortable back there in the pocket throwing the ball.”
Bennett didn’t have his best day, completing 15 of 35 passes for 273 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions, but he made several exceptional throws throughout the game and led the Black team on a march to a last second drive to win the game with a field goal.
“Overall, not awesome, but some awesome moments,” Bennett said of his performance. “I think all in all it was good and we won so, you know, if you can overcome those faults and still go down and win it at the end.”
Smart said that evaluation of the G-Day game goes well beyond the numbers the players put up, particularly for the quarterbacks.
“I don't read into the statistics and say, okay, what was the completion percentage,” Smart said. “It's a decision-making process. Did his eyes go to the right place, did he do the right thing?”
Redshirt sophomore Carson Beck had an impressive afternoon, completing 14 of 26 passes for 274 yards. Beck looked poised in the pocket from his first play, when he fired a perfectly placed 60-yard pass to redshirt sophomore wide receiver Arian Smith.
Beck looked like had a clear hold on the backup quarterback spot, and based on Saturday’s performance Georgia should feel good about that.
Sophomore Brock Vandagriff also flashed his potential on Saturday. While he completed just 12 of 26 passes for 115 yards, he showed off hiis mobility on multiple occasions, rushing for 45 yards on three attempts.
“Those guys executed well and made some plays,” Smart said. “They really all three got so much better during the spring. Just the growth within the offense, you see so much promise in each one of them.”