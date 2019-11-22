In The Red & Black's weekly sports podcast, special guest Jed May joins Myan Patel, Nathan Moore and Henry Queen to discuss the state of Georgia football. What are the Bulldogs' chances against Texas A&M on Saturday and in the SEC championship game in a few weeks?
Sgt. O'Neal Saddler is a Georgia State Patrol sergeant and part of Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart’s security team.
Since the SEC expanded to 14 teams in 2012, the only matchup the conference hasn’t seen is Texas A&M and Georgia. That will end this Saturday as the No. 4 Bulldogs will play Texas A&M for the first time since 2009.
No. 4 Georgia will face Texas A&M at 3:30 p.m. on CBS. Here are three things to know before the game:
