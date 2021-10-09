The Red & Black’s football writers and editors make their picks for the biggest college football games of the week.
Jack Duffey is a football beat writer for The Red & Black.
Jack Duffey
42-10, No. 2 Georgia over No. 18 Auburn
38-34, No. 21 Texas over No. 6 Oklahoma
27-21, No. 3 Iowa over No. 4 Penn State
31-21, No. 17 Ole Miss over No. 13 Arkansas
Record: 11-9
Matthew Welsh is a football beat writer for The Red & Black.
Matthew Welsh
36-13, No. 2 Georgia over No. 18 Auburn
31-24, No. 21 Texas over No. 6 Oklahoma
24-20, No. 4 Penn State over No. 3 Iowa
35-30, No. 13 Arkansas over No. 17 Ole Miss
Record: 13-7
Stuart Steele is the sports desk assistant for The Red & Black.
Stuart Steele
27-10, No. 2 Georgia over No. 18 Auburn
38-31, No. 21 Texas over No. 6 Oklahoma
24-14, No. 3 Iowa over No. 4 Penn State
35-27, No. 17 Ole Miss over No. 13 Arkansas
Record: 11-9
Jake Jennings is an assistant sports editor for The Red & Black.
Jake Jennings
33-13, No. 2 Georgia over No. 18 Auburn
45-41, No. 21 Texas over No. 6 Oklahoma
20-19, No. 3 Iowa over No. 4 Penn State
65-9, No. 13 Arkansas over No. 17 Ole Miss
Record: 12-8
Katherine Lewis is an assistant sports editor for The Red & Black.
Katherine Lewis
42-10, No. 2 Georgia over No. 18 Auburn
31-21, No. 6 Oklahoma over No. 21 Texas
31-28, No. 3 Iowa over No. 4 Penn State
27-14, No. 17 Ole Miss over No. 13 Arkansas
Record: 13-7
Drew Hubbard is the sports editor for The Red & Black.
Drew Hubbard
31-7, No. 2 Georgia over No. 18 Auburn
49-24, No. 6 Oklahoma over No. 21 Texas
38-34, No. 4 Penn State over No. 3 Iowa
45-38, No. 17 Ole Miss over No. 13 Arkansas
Record: 11-9