The Red & Black's football writers and editors make their picks for the biggest college football games of the week.
(Photo/ Kathryn Skeean,
kskeean@randb.com)
Jack Duffey is a football beat writer for The Red & Black
Jack Duffey
31-27, No. 3 Clemson over No. 5 Georgia
45-20, No. 1 Alabama over No. 14 Miami
24-21, No. 17 Indiana over No. No. 18 Iowa
27-17, No. 19 Penn State over No. 12 Wisconsin
(Photo/ Kathryn Skeean,
kskeean@randb.com)
Matthew Welsh is a football beat writer for The Red & Black.
Matthew Welsh
24-23, No. 5 Georgia over No. 3 Clemson
38-24, No. 1 Alabama over No. 14 Miami
28-17, No. 17 Indiana over No. 18 Iowa
24-17, No. 12 Wisconsin over No. 19 Penn State
(Photo/ Kathryn Skeean,
kskeean@randb.com)
Stuart Steele is the sports desk assistant for The Red & Black.
Stuart Steele
34-28, No. 5 Georgia over No. 3 Clemson
42-14, No. 1 Alabama over No. 14 Miami
28-20, No. 17 Indiana over No. 18 Iowa
27-24, No. 12 Wisconsin over No. 19 Penn State
(Photo/ Kathryn Skeean,
kskeean@randb.com)
Jake Jennings is an assistant sports editor for The Red & Black.
Jake Jennings
33-24, No. 3 Clemson over No. 5 Georgia
45-17, No. 1 Alabama over No. 14 Miami
20-17, No. 18 Iowa over No. 17 Indiana
31-21, No. 12 Wisconsin over No. 19 Penn State
(Photo/ Kathryn Skeean,
kskeean@randb.com)
Katherine Lewis is an assistant sports editor for The Red & Black.
Katherine Lewis
27-24, No. 5 Georgia over No. 3 Clemson
41-17, No. 1 Alabama over No. 14 Miami
27-20, No. 18 Iowa over No. 17 Indiana
23-20, No. 19 Penn State over No. 12 Wisconsin
(Photo/ Kathryn Skeean,
kskeean@randb.com)
Drew Hubbard is the sports editor for The Red & Black.
Drew Hubbard
31-28, No. 3 Clemson over No. 5 Georgia
42-17, No. 1 Alabama over No. 14 Miami
31-24, No. 17 Indiana over No. 18 Iowa
24-21, No. 19 Penn State over No. 12 Wisconsin