Jake Fromm didn’t take a break last summer.
The junior quarterback knew Georgia would be breaking in a new center this fall after Lamont Gaillard’s graduation. New center Trey Hill needed reps, so Fromm spent time building chemistry with the player at the crux of the offensive line.
“There were some [issues with] snaps,” Fromm said. “There’s a lot of comfortability with that [now]. Hopefully, we can continue to get better.”
Fromm isn’t the kind of quarterback that puts up astronomical numbers every week. He’s ranked No. 91 nationally in passing yards, with 788 through Georgia’s first four games. Fromm also stands at No. 88 with an average of 15.5 completions per game.
This isn’t to say Fromm is a statistical nightmare. His 75.6% completion percentage places him at No. 6 in the FBS, and he’s No. 11 in passing efficiency. He’s also yet to throw a single interception this season. Fromm may not pass as often as other quarterbacks, but he’s proven himself as the Bulldogs’ reliable man under center for the past three seasons.
Facts and figures can write plenty of narratives, but what sets Fromm apart is separate from the numbers. Praises for Fromm’s leadership ability echo from across the offense to the defense, and his high football IQ instills trust within his teammates.
“He pulls everyone together like a brotherhood,” outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari said. “He’s not afraid to talk to anyone. Being around him is just comfortable … He brings life to you.”
Fromm has stepped up in his first year as the uncontested starter after his competition, Jacob Eason and Justin Fields, moved on to other Power Five programs at Washington and Ohio State, respectively. Offensive coordinator James Coley has given Fromm more power to speak up in quarterback meetings and take less experienced players under his wing.
“I see him affecting other people,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “He’s not afraid to confront and demand. Not that he ever was, but he’s doing it more often now.”
The relationship Fromm established with Hill throughout the summer becomes that much more important before the ball is snapped, and the two discuss audibles before every game. Because Fromm watches a lot of film on opposing defenses, he’s able to tell what’s coming and makes audibles at the line of scrimmage.
“There’s a lot of things that go into it,” Fromm said. “Sometimes I’m not always right. I wish I was — stuff happens — but for us, as long as everybody’s on the same page, we think we’re going to get into a good play, and we can make a bad play a good play.”
Fromm is preparing to face the man who shaped his perspective on college football this weekend in Knoxville — former Georgia offensive coordinator Jim Chaney. Chaney made the lateral move to continue working as an offensive coordinator at Tennessee in January, leaving behind the quarterback he had developed for two seasons.
Fromm credited Chaney for introducing him to the pro-style offense — what Fromm called “big boy football.”
During his time at Houston County High School, Fromm grew accustomed to a spread offense, where he passed more frequently than he does at Georgia.
But the offensive scheme may be the only thing that’s changed about Fromm. According to Hill, Fromm’s former high school teammate, he’s always been a natural leader.
“He’s just the talk of the team,” Hill said. “He’s been doing this since high school, so I know him in-and-out. He’s just been doing the same thing since he got here.”
