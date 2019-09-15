Every Sunday after a Georgia football game, The Red & Black will examine a key play from Saturday’s game. This week, we take a look at D’Andre Swifts 48-yard touchdown reception during Georgia's 55-0 victory over Arkansas State.
The score
Georgia led Arkansas State 20-0 with 10:21 left in the first half. The Bulldogs faced third-and-8 from the Arkansas State 48-yard line.
The situation
The Bulldogs had no issues putting up points throughout the game but finished just 4-for-10 converting third downs. After a 39-yard run from Swift, the Bulldogs stalled at midfield. On second down, Brian Herrien rushed for two yards to set up third and long.
The play
Fromm lined up in the shotgun with a four-receiver set. Three receivers bunched on the left side of the field with one to the right, and Swift stood adjacent to Fromm’s right hip. Arkansas State brought a five-man front on third down, trying to force the first Bulldog punt of the afternoon. Fromm dropped back and briefly surveyed the middle of the field. He very quickly decided to check down the pass to Swift, who snuck out of the backfield. Swift made the catch and juked to the far sideline. He hurried down the sideline and got a crucial block from Lawrence Cager. Swift had no problem finding the end zone for the longest catch of his career, a 48-yard touchdown.
The quote
“The O-line did a great job of covering down,” Swift said. “Cager had a big block on my play. I didn’t really have to do too much, just made one guy miss. It was easy from there.”
He added:
“I try to score every time I touch the ball. It doesn’t happen like that, but that’s the mindset you have to have. With the guys that we have blocking, they make it easy.”
