On Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs concluded their 2022 regular season with a victory over in-state rival Georgia Tech 37-14, capping off their second consecutive undefeated regular season.
In the final game for the 2023 senior class, the group surpassed the program record for wins by a single class, earning its 46th win.
Senior quarterback Stetson Bennett completed 236 out of 348 of his passes for 3,011 yards, 14 touchdowns, 6 interceptions in the regular season. He also contributed seven rushing touchdowns, tied for the team lead.
In his final game between the hedges against Georgia Tech, Bennett believed he didn't play to his full potential when he was questioned about his feelings after the win in his final game at Sanford Stadium.
“I’m a little bit upset with how we played. How I played,” Bennett said. “Y’all aren’t gonna get very much sentiment from me today.”
But Bennett’s not the only senior having his last moment playing between the hedges. Senior running back Kenny McIntosh made his last home game worthwhile. McIntosh rushed 12 times for 86 yards and a touchdown and made two receptions for 96 yards.
For the season, he led the team on the ground with 111 carries for 568 yards and seven touchdowns.
"It’s my last year, man," McIntosh said. "I know what I want. I’ve been waiting all my life for this moment. I just thank God for me being able to be here. I just want to take full advantage of this opportunity. I just want to go out there and give it my all every day, no matter if it’s in practice or in a game."
Sophomore tight end Brock Bowers led the receiving room with 41 catches for 625 yards and four touchdowns. The Bulldogs even excelled on special teams as senior kicker Jack Podlesney made all 51 of his extra points and 20 out of 22 of his field goals.
On the defensive side of the ball, freshman defensive back Malaki Starks led with 56 tackles and two interceptions. Sophomore Kelee Ringo and senior Christoper Smith both also captured two interceptions on the season.
For Ringo, the Bulldog defensive unit's connection and camaraderie were essential to getting through the season's most trying moments.
“Throughout the entire defense, we continued to stay connected throughout tough times,” Ringo said. “Facing adversity is a huge thing that we pride ourselves on no matter what teams are gonna be able to make a play on us. What are we going to be able to do for an answer for that? And honestly, I feel like that's a huge part [of] what's helped us with our success.”
Georgia’s seniors will look to earn victory No. 47 next weekend against the LSU Tigers in the SEC championship game in Atlanta.
To head coach Kirby Smart, his team will continue to improve after a fantastic regular season.
“All in all, it’s on to the next one,” Smart said. “Great regular season for this group. They've done everything that we’ve asked them to do and they only get bigger from here.”