Georgia entered the game with zero turnovers on the year, perfect in its ball security through the first three weeks of the season.
Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Ladd McConkey single-handedly surpassed that in the first half against Kent State, surrendering a muffed punt and a fumble in the first 20 minutes of the game. That would have been enough to frustrate any player, without even mentioning the fact that the Golden Flashes scored on each possession after a McConkey turnover.
By the end of the second quarter, the Bulldogs had already given up a season high in points scored, most of which stemmed from an uncharacteristically sloppy performance by McConkey. Head coach Kirby Smart wasn’t pleased with his wideout’s play, though he knows that McConkey is an integral part of this Georgia team.
“We need Ladd if we’re gonna go where we need to go,” Smart said. “Ladd’s a big part of our offense. He’s a big weapon for us."
That wasn’t the end of the day for McConkey - he finished the game with the team’s game-high total for both receptions and receiving yards - but it certainly put the Bulldogs in an uncomfortable position. This was the first game this season in which quarterback Stetson Bennett played during the fourth quarter, and the turnovers were a big reason why.
Sophomore tight end Brock Bowers helped pick up some of the slack for the Georgia offense, starting off the game with a touchdown run that put the Bulldogs up early. This was the second consecutive week in which Bowers notched multiple touchdowns. And despite McConkey’s mistakes, Bowers didn’t sound concerned about his teammate.
“He bounced back good,” Bowers said. “He came back and had that big catch, but he's a baller and we know it. So I mean, we weren’t really too shaken up. We just know mistakes happen.”
One of the most impressive parts of Bowers’ play is that he’s showing his effectiveness in every aspect of the offense. Bowers was an unstoppable receiver against South Carolina, asserting his will as a pass-catching option whenever he wanted.
Bowers made his impact in the ground attack versus Kent State; he broke loose for a 75-yard touchdown run on the second play from scrimmage, looking like the fastest player on the field in the process.
That’s another reason Bowers has looked so dominant during this stretch. He’s got a pair of 70-yard scores over the past two weeks. That degree of athleticism - that ability to be a viable scoring threat from anywhere on the football field - is rare to find in a tight end, and makes Georgia’s offense dangerous no matter what personnel is in the game.
This boom in production is coming at just the right time for the Bulldogs. AD Mitchell is injured, and though head coach Kirby Smart is “hopeful” that he’ll return soon, that absence left a significant hole in the offense.
McConkey had an underwhelming game against Kent State, dropping several passes and turning the ball over. In a week where there was a lot that went wrong for the Bulldogs’ offense, Bowers provided the spark that propelled the team to a 39-point outing and a fourth consecutive victory to open the 2022 season.
Georgia’s offense is a high-powered unit that has proven its ability to score early and often. The receivers are explosive, the running backs are elusive and the quarterbacks are decisive. But when the games get tight - when the season is on the line and every drive counts - Bennett knows that the Bulldogs can’t afford to make mistakes like they did today.
“You can’t turn the ball over three times,” Bennett said. “We didn't punt, not once. We had over 500 yards of offense; scored 39 points. We had a good day. We just had three turnovers almost consecutively - boom, boom, boom - all in the first half. You can’t have that.”