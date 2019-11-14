Cade Mays has never been to Jordan-Hare Stadium.
He was still a high school student in 2017 when then-No. 10 Auburn defeated then-No. 1 Georgia, 40-17, before the Tigers lost the rematch three weeks later in the SEC championship game.
But the Georgia offensive lineman played against Auburn in Sanford Stadium last year, and he remembers exactly who he faced off against — Derrick Brown. A second team All-SEC defensive tackle and potential first-round pick in the NFL draft, Brown decided on Jan. 6 to return to Auburn for his final season of eligibility.
Brown will once again make life hard on Mays and the rest of the Georgia offensive line when the No. 4 Bulldogs face No. 12 Auburn on Nov. 16.
“It’s not something you see every day,” Mays said. “[Brown has] speed, quickness, [the ability] to shed blocks and make plays and chase balls down.”
Cole Cubelic, ESPN college football analyst and former Auburn offensive lineman, said Brown might be too tough to prepare for. If Cubelic were playing, he said he would risk the penalty and hold him by the jersey.
“There’s just not much you can do with Derrick,” Cubelic said. “You have to stay latched on to him and hope he doesn’t make a lot of plays. He’s one of those guys where if you can get a stalemate, that’s a big win.”
The matchup could very well be decided on the Bulldogs’ ability to contain Brown and Tigers defensive end Marlon Davidson.
Two years ago on the Plains, Brown and Davidson led an Auburn defensive front that sacked Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm four times.
With three weeks remaining in the regular season, Brown and Davidson are among 14 players to win SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week three times in a season since the award began in 2004.
“They have really physical players up front,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “They strike blockers well. They play really hard, and they rotate a lot of guys that play in there, and they’ve proven that by how they’ve played [against] some really good offenses.”
Georgia’s offensive line is nothing to scoff at either. The group is second in the Football Bowl Subdivision with only five sacks allowed in 2019, three of which came in a loss to South Carolina. The Bulldogs’ success has come despite their predictable formula.
“Everybody knows what they’re going to get when they play us,” Mays said. “We’re going to line up and run the ball, so definitely their game plan is to put one more in the box than we can block.”
Cubelic said he wouldn’t be surprised if Georgia countered that plan by getting the ball to the perimeter early in the game to wear down the linemen they will attack later.
Against Missouri on Nov. 9, Georgia had to deal with some injuries on the offensive line. When Trey Hill injured his ankle, Mays replaced him and took his first reps at center since sixth grade. Then Mays rolled his own ankle.
Smart said both have practiced this week in preparation for a game with some high stakes. If Georgia wins, it will officially clinch the SEC East. If they lose, it’s likely the Bulldogs will have ended their hopes of competing in the College Football Playoff.
“It’s going to be a battle, it’s going to be a war and it’s going to be fun to watch,” Cubelic said.
