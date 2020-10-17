This week on the Front Page Podcast, we're joined by Red & Black Football Writers Augusta Stone, William Newlin and Austin Roper to talk about what to look out for as the Bulldogs travel to Tuscaloosa, and how our writers think the game will go.
We go over the biggest matchup of the day: Alabama's offense and UGA's defense. We also go into a smaller — no, bigger! — section of this matchup: Alabama's offensive line against UGA's front seven. Austin Roper believes Alabama's huge O-line could win the game for the Crimson Tide, but no one writes off the Georgia defense just yet.
We also discuss how Nick Saban potentially not being on the sideline could affect the game. No more than 10 minutes after recording, news came out that Saban might be on the sideline at kickoff. We left the conversation in because it's still possible Saban is not allowed to coach, and our conversation asks some interesting questions: How much does an absent head coach affect a team? Is it fair to put an asterisk on the game if Georgia wins? Which team is this game more important to?
Listen in this window, or click here for Apple Podcasts and Spotify!
