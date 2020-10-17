Georgia’s 2007 nailbiter was its most recent victory over Alabama as well as the last time SEC foes played in Tuscaloosa. Before the Bulldogs head back to Alabama for their 2020 matchup with the Crimson Tide, The Red & Black relives the 2007 classic that pushed Georgia to finish the year at 11-2 with a Sugar Bowl win over 12-0 Hawaii on Jan. 1, 2008.