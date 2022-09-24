The heavily-favored Georgia Bulldogs pulled away late to defeat Kent State 39-22. 22 points was the second-highest total allowed by the Bulldog defense since the start of the 2021 season.
Despite falling short of the high bar set by its usual performances, there were still bright spots for the Georgia defense.
Sophomore Jamon Dumas-Johnson stood out with five tackles and two sacks, continuing to assert himself as one of the Bulldogs’ top linebackers. Smael Mondon Jr. also played well at the linebacker position, posting six tackles on the day.
Georgia applied consistent pressure on Kent State quarterback Collin Schlee early, and got home at a higher rate than they had in the first three games of the season. The Bulldogs’ quadrupled their season sack total of one with three quarterback takedowns today.
Freshman linebacker Jalon Walker’s blocked punt in the first quarter resulted in a safety, extending Georgia’s early lead to 9-3.
“When things get tough, you see what kind of players you have,” Dumas-Johnson said. “I guess we needed that game to see what kind of players we got on our team and to see some players fight. We gotta get back in the lab. Now [that] we know what kind of players we got, we can continue and make sure that don't happen any more.”
With only 5:11 remaining in the game, senior defensive back Christopher Smith picked up Georgia's lone takeaway of the game—his second of the year and fifth overall. The turnover allowed the Bulldog offense to run out the clock and secure the win.
Head coach Kirby Smart said the primary problem on defense was giving up big plays.
“They did a nice job, they had some explosive plays and we didn’t stop them on those explosive plays,” Smart said. “If you take the explosive plays out, we played pretty good defense.”
One of the biggest plays of the day for the Kent State offense came on a screen pass from Schlee to wide receiver Devontez Walker. Walker took the pass up the left sideline and broke away from Georgia’s defense on a 56-yard touchdown reception.
Prior to the Bulldogs' second SEC matchup of the season against Missouri next weekend, there are undoubtedly some adjustments that the team needs to make.
The Bulldogs were without standout defensive tackle Jalen Carter, due to an ankle injury. Carter was close to being 100% last week, according to head coach Kirby Smart, but it wasn't worth risking the talented sophomore playing this weekend before he's fully prepared.
Carter’s return would provide a big boost against the Tigers.
Dumas-Johnson acknowledged the defensive struggles against Kent State and pointed to key areas the unit will look to improve.
“We had some mismatches, some miscommunication, things like that on the field,” Dumas-Johnson. “We just have to clean that up, talk to each other and have better communication.”