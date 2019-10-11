No. 3 Georgia will face South Carolina at noon on ESPN. Here are three things to know before the game:
Head coach connection
The connection between Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp goes back to their days as teammates at Georgia in 1994. In 2000, Muschamp brought his old Georgia teammate to Valdosta State to be on the defensive staff, then to LSU in 2004. Now as head coaches of two programs that are bound to play annually, Smart has gotten the better of Muschamp. Georgia has won all four matchups with South Carolina since the former teammates took over their respective programs. Who will earn bragging rights when the Gamecocks come to Athens on Saturday?
Polar opposite punters
South Carolina punter Joseph Charlton has one of the best legs in the SEC. Charlton has 13 punts of 50-plus yards and earned SEC Special Teams Player of the Week after punting nine times for a 51.2-yard average against Kentucky. The redshirt senior also hit five inside the 20-yard line against Kentucky, the same number Georgia punter Jake Camarda has achieved in five games. Although Camarda isn’t called on to punt much, field position is an ever important aspect of the game and Joseph has shown that he can make the Georgia offenses’ job much harder than it needs to be on Saturday.
Georgia injury updates
The Bulldogs have three injury questions heading into their matchup with South Carolina on Saturday. Tyson Campbell suffered a foot injury in the first half of the Arkansas State game, and has struggled to make his way back onto the field. Campbell was missed against Tennessee as the secondary struggled to stop the likes of Jauan Jennings and Marquez Callaway, giving up 273 passing yards. Offensive lineman Solomon Kindley was cleared to play against Tennessee, and Smart said he should be good to go on Saturday. Lastly, Jordan Davis went down with an ankle injury against Tennessee, but should be “fine to go” against the Gamecocks, according to Smart.
